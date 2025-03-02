Kstate

Latest Status Update On K-State's Coleman Hawkins For Today Vs. Colorado

Shandel Richardson

Feb 17, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Mike Sharavjamts (25) and Kansas State Wildcats guard Coleman Hawkins (33) play for a loose ball during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Feb 17, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Mike Sharavjamts (25) and Kansas State Wildcats guard Coleman Hawkins (33) play for a loose ball during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Kansas State forward Coleman Hawkins is expected to miss his third straight game with a knee injury.

Coach Jerome Tang listed Hawkins as doubtful for today's game against Colorado.

Here's the game preview:

Game time: Mar. 2, 4:00 p.m. EST

Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS

TV: ESPN+

VITALS: Kansas State has lost four straight after its latest loss to UCF, including its second since losing Coleman Hawkins. Max scored a season-high 22 points, but Dug McDaniel and David N'Guessan could not pick up on the offensive end. Meanwhile, Colorado ranks last in the Big 12 after a Monday night loss to Kansas.

PROJECTED STARTERS

WILDCATS

G Brendan Hausen: 11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST

G Dug McDaniel: 11.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.9 AST

G Max Jones: 10.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST

F David N'Guessan: 12.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 AST

C Ugonna Onyenso: 3.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 BLK

BUFFALOES

G Julian Hammond III: 12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST

G RJ Smith: 5.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST

F Andrej Jakimovski: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST

F Sebastian Rancik: 6.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.6 AST

F Bangot Dak: 8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 BLK

QUOTABLE: "We gotta be better," coach Jerome Tang said after dropping to UCF Wednesday night. "We're not good enough to take plays off. Like, we lost the middle eight today, the 10-0 run to end the half and the 6-2 run to start the second half. That's a 14-point swing. I love our guys, toughness, grittiness, we keep fighting to come back and stuff. But at some point and time, we gotta not have to fight to come back. Just fight at the beginning, and then you don't have to worry about the comeback. "

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON