LeBron James’ Son Joining Big 12 Could Have Same Impact As Deion Sanders
Bryce James, LeBron's youngest son, announced his commitment to Arizona Wednesday afternoon via social media. Duquesne, Notre Dame, and Ohio State were also among the frontrunners to obtain the Campbell Hall product.
He is the latest child of a star athlete to join the Big 12, following Shadeur Sanders playing for his father, Deion, at Colorado.
It gives Kansas State another opponent who will likely receive national attention for having such a big name within the program's radius. James and Sanders are among the best of all-time at their respective positions, so their fame and notoriety trickle down to their children.
The younger James transferred from Sierra Canyon to Campbell Hall. Last spring, in his 14 Strive For Greatness games at Nike EYBL, he averaged 6.9 points and 2.2 rebounds, shooting 39 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from deep. The senior shooting guard is James' second son to commit to playing Division I basketball.
Bronny, who now plays with his father on the Los Angeles Lakers, played for USC last year before being drafted. His draft choice has received criticism for his player profile compared to other collegiate athletes. The narrative of nepotism could come into conversations around Bryce as well.
Nevertheless, there will be a lot more eyes on the Big 12 with the name James circling in the conference next year.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.