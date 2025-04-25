Memphis Lands Former Kansas State Guard From Transfer Portal
Former Kansas State guard Dug McDaniel is officially gone.
The veteran point guard officially landed with the Memphis Tigers on Thursday. McDaniel averaged 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists last season.
He was expected to help elevate the Wildcats to the Tournament, but they fell way short after losing to Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament. He and coach Jerome Tang had tension early in the season due to mindset and defensive shortcomings. McDaniel eventually landed in the starting lineup, spearheading Kansas State during its dominant six-game win streak.
McDaniel joins a team that dominated the AAC last season, boasting a dynamic offense that ranked second in conference scoring and No. 1 in field goal percentage and 3-point shooting.
FORMER K-STATE QB WILL HOWARD GETS HIGH ACCLAIM WITH LATEST DRAFT RANKINGS
National champion Will Howard is ready to hear his name called in Green Bay this Thursday.
And it may be earlier than expected. One Bleacher Report article has Will Howard as the fifth-best quarterback prospect. Howard has generally ranked just outside the top five in many mock drafts, but NFL analyst Brent Sobleski has him behind Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, and Jalen Milroe. He ranked Howard as the No. 74 overall prospect, which would be a third-round selection in the Draft.
Howard had 4,010 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in his first season with Ohio State. Capturing a championship in his first season away from Kansas State elevated his Draft stock and projects him around the third or fourth round.
