New Kansas State LB Excited To Play For Wildcats Fans
The Kansas State Wildcats fanbase is one of the most electric in college football.
K-State recruit Weston Polk sat down with the Kansas State Wildcats on SI to discuss how the fanbase factored into his decision to commit to the school.
“K-State was the only school that when I posted the offers, the visits, all that stuff, the fans were blowing up and going crazy about it," Polk said. "A lot of media was reaching out asking to interview me about it. The support really showed me how much football matters to the school.”
FORMER K-STATE WIDE RECEIVER TRE SPIVEY SIGNS WITH ARIZONA
Former Kansas State wide receiver Tre Spivey will be suited up for another Big 12 team next season.
Spivey has transferred to the Arizona Wildcats after receiving offers from many schools, including BYU, Iowa State, and Wisconsin. Utah fans were also antsy about getting the receiver after he narrowed his choices to three schools via social media.
The Arizona native played all 12 games last season for K-State, compiling 14 receptions for 160 yards and one touchdown. He is joining a Wildcats (Arizona) team that finished 14th in the Big 12 last season.
Meanwhile, Kansas State has made acquisitions to compromise for losing three of their top five receivers. They added Jerand Bradley from Boston College and Jaron Tibbs from Purdue. Coach Chris Klieman spoke about balancing the transfer portal and Rate Bowl preparation.
"It's 20 out of 24 hours a day, and the other four you get a quick nap in," Klieman said Friday afternoon. "For me, it's 70 percent trying to continue to build the roster. Then the other 30 percent is working on Rutgers, being around the players and stuff... That's the challenge that everyone's facing."
