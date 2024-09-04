No. 1 Recruit AJ Dybantsa Has "Great Visit" at Kansas State
Kansas State fans enjoyed the victory against UT-Martin by the football team.
They also received good news on the basketball front. Hoops coach Jerome Tang and staff hosted AJ Dybantsa, the nation's No. 1 recruit in 2025, the same weekend. Dybantsa enjoyed his visit according to his father, Ace.
“It was a great visit. Love the family atmosphere,” Ace Dybantsa told ZagsBlog
The 6-foot-9 Dybantsa, who averaged 22.6 points during the Elite Youth Basketball League.
Some are already projecting Dybantsa as a potential No. 1 in the NBA.
WILDCATS MAKE THE CUT FOR NO. 3 RECRUIT
K-State is also in the mix for another top recruit.
According to ESPN's Paul Biancardi, the Wildcats made the final four for guard Darryn Peterson. The other three finalists are Kansas, Ohio State and USC.
Peterson is generally regarded as the nation's No. 3 prospect for 2025.
During the offseason, he announced he was transferring to Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif. It is the No. 1 ranked high school program in the country. Last year Peterson played at Huntington Prep in West Virginia. He averaged 23.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
Prolific Prep has produced NBA players Josh Jackson, Gary Trent Jr., and Jalen Green. Last year they had three McDonald's All-Americans.
Peterson is expected to visit Manhattan, Kan., at some point this fall.
He joins Dybantsa and four-star wing Cam Ward as recent top-tier recruits to have interest in the Wildcats.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
