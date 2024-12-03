Oregon Steals Commitment From Home State. Is Linkon Cure Next?
The Oregon Ducks went into a different state to land a huge recruit on Tuesday.
Four-star linebacker Gavin Nix flipped his commitment from the Miami Hurricanes to Oregon. Nix played at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla, which is about four hours north of the Miami campus.
Nix wrote on X, "Following my Heart, Trusting God, Respect my Decision.
This should concern Kansas State fans because the Ducks are trying to land Wildcats recruit Linkon Cure. Like Nix, Cure is committed to a program in his home state.
Andrew Nemec of High School On SI predicts Cure will also flip his pledge from the Wildcats to Oregon. Cure made his official visit to Oregon last weekend to watch the Ducks defeat Washington. Nemec seems to think the Ducks are a better fit for Cure.
"During Oregon's win over Washington the Ducks featured multiple tight ends and Terrance Ferguson tied the school record for career touchdown receptions by a tight end," Nemec wrote. "The belief that Oregon can develop the position is a huge part of Cure's interest.
Cure is the first five-star recruit in K-State history. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Cure is a two-sport star at Goodland (Kan.) High School. He is also a standout basketball player. He is the nation's No. 1 tight end recruit and ranked No. 32 nationally.
It is believed the Wildcats still have the edge because Cure has stated often he wants to play in his hometown state. He also has a strong relationship with K-State quarterback Avery Johnson, who helped the Wildcats when recruiting Cure.
