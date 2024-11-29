Dierre Hill, Oregon Ducks commit, racks up 518 yards, 7 touchdowns in state championship win
The Oregon Ducks have a top-10 class nationally and are pushing for a top-five finish with less than two weeks until the early signing period.
Oregon's 18-man class (so far) consists of a trio of five-star prospects - wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Dallas Wilson and cornerback Brandon Finney - but is also deep with bluechip talent.
Althoff (Illinois) running back Dierre Hill is one of 16 bluechip prospects in the class, and showed why in an Illinois Class 1A state championship game.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound ball-carrier rushed 32 times for 438 yards and seven scores with one catch for 80 yards.
Hill's performance led Althoff to a 57-14 state title win over Lena-Winslow.
He finished his senior season with 2,588 yards and 49 total touchdowns.
Hill committed to Oregon in May, choosing the Ducks over offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss and others.
He is a consensus top-20 running back nationally - with his highest rating coming from ESPN at No. 140 overall and No. 10 at his position.
The Ducks' future backfield looks like a potential dynamic duo, as Hill will join Mater Dei (California) four-star running back Jordon Davison, the top running back West of Texas, in the class.