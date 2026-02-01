Kansas State Track and Field's Vienna Lahner Breaks Women’s Mile School Record

The Kansas State track and field program continues to rewrite its history books. During a recent home meet that featured elite competition across multiple events, one performance rose above the rest. Distance standout Vienna Lahner delivered a moment that will live on in program history, officially becoming the fastest miler Kansas State has ever seen.

Kansas State's Vienna Lahner Etches Her Name in Program History

Vienna Lahner is a transfer from Adams State University and a native of Spring Hill, Kansas. Lahner has quickly emerged as a cornerstone of the Wildcats’ middle-distance group.

Vienna Lahner's record breaking women's mile highlights day two of the DeLoss Dodds Invitational.https://t.co/wlTKYOAtmF — K-State T&F/XC (@KStateTFXC) February 1, 2026

Her rise has been anything but sudden. Lahner arrived in Manhattan with an accomplished background, already a two-time NCAA Division II First Team All-American in the indoor mile and outdoor 1,500 meters. That success has carried seamlessly into Big 12 competition.

Earlier this season, she recorded a personal best in the 3,000 meters at the Tyson Invitational, clocking 9:37.69, which now ranks as the 10th fastest performance in Kansas State history. She also opened her Wildcats career in the 1,000 meters with a runner-up finish and a time of 2:53.51.

Her consistency stretches beyond the track. Lahner’s cross-country credentials include a personal-best 6k time of 21:17.9 at the Pre-National Invitational in October. By breaking the indoor mile school record, she added another chapter to an already decorated collegiate career.

The meet also featured two World Athletics Bronze competitions, highlighting Kansas State’s strength in the triple jump. In the men’s event, the Wildcats delivered an impressive 2–3 finish. Sophomore Selva Prabhu claimed second place with a personal-best leap of 16.63 meters.

Junior Trevon Hamer followed closely in third with a jump of 16.47 meters, finishing just six inches behind Prabhu. Those performances now rank as the second- and third-best indoor triple jumps in Kansas State history.

Freshmen Shine in the Multi-Events

Kansas State’s freshman class continued to show its depth in the men’s heptathlon. Redshirt freshman Dorian Charles finished third overall with 5,635 points, a total that ranks as the 10th-best performance in school history. His weekend was highlighted by event wins in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.03 seconds and the shot put with a throw of 13.30 meters.

Fellow freshman Mattix DaCunha placed sixth with 5,464 points, finishing just 170 points behind Charles. DaCunha’s consistency across the seven events included a win in the 60-meter dash at 6.87 seconds and a third-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles at 8.20 seconds.

The freshman impact carried onto the track as well. Heath Grant competed in the 400-meter invite race and finished third in 46.58 seconds. This now stands as the sixth-fastest indoor time in Kansas State history.

Kansas State also collected victories in key middle-distance races. Junior Angi Pondler won the women’s 600 yards in a personal-best time of 1:20.56, a five-second improvement that moved her to seventh all-time in the school record books. On the men’s side, senior Oskars Bambals captured the 1,000 meters in 2:23.87, finishing just one-hundredth of a second off his personal best.

Kansas State will travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the Tyson Invitational on February 13–14.

