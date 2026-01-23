Lady 'Cats Surge Past Houston Behind Dominant Third Quarter

Kansas State women’s basketball delivered a much-needed momentum swing Wednesday night at Bramlage Coliseum. The team made a dominant third-quarter performance to a 69-65 victory over Houston.

After a sluggish first half, Kansas State flipped the script after the break, improving to 11-9 overall and 3-3 in Big 12 play. The Wildcats also maintained their perfect record against the Cougars. They continued to assert control in a matchup that demanded composure and timely execution.

Third-Quarter Explosion Changes the Game For The Kansas State

The turning point of the night came immediately after halftime. Kansas State entered the locker room trailing 24-22 after shooting just 37 percent from the field in the first half. They struggled to find an offensive rhythm against Houston’s pressure. What followed was a complete reversal.

The Wildcats erupted for 25 points in the third quarter while holding Houston to 17. K-State shot an impressive 61.5 percent from the field in the period, connecting on 8 of 13 attempts. Perhaps most crucially, after failing to make a three-pointer in the first half, the Wildcats knocked down their first four attempts from beyond the arc in the third.

An 8-0 run midway through the quarter ignited the crowd and shifted momentum. A Gina Garcia three-point play, followed by a Tess Heal transition three, turned a deficit into a 36-31 Kansas State lead. By the end of the quarter, the Wildcats had built a 47-41 advantage that set the tone for the final ten minutes.

While the third quarter gave Kansas State control, Nastja Claessens made sure it did not slip away. The junior forward finished with a team-high 16 points and delivered her biggest contributions in the fourth quarter, scoring nine points when Houston attempted to rally.

Claessens was efficient throughout the night, shooting 7-for-12 from the floor while leading the Wildcats with six rebounds. Her poise was on full display down the stretch. After Houston’s Kyndall Hunter tied the game at 62 with 1:39 remaining, Claessens immediately answered with a three-point play. She then added a critical layup with 33 seconds left to push the lead back to four.

Series Success and What Comes Next

Jordan Speiser sealed the outcome moments later. She did it by calmly sinking two free throws with 13 seconds remaining. That just gave Kansas State the breathing room it needed to close out the win.

Tess Heal finished with 15 points, four rebounds, and tied her career high with four steals. She marked the 84th double-figure scoring game of her career.

Taryn Sides added 14 points, six rebounds, and three assists while knocking down two three-pointers to remain 13th in program history for career triples. Gina Garcia contributed 11 points along with three rebounds, three steals, and two assists, providing a spark during the pivotal third-quarter stretch.

Statistically, Kansas State controlled the paint with a 38-30 scoring advantage. They even elevated their efficiency after halftime, shooting 59.3 percent in the second half.

With the win, Kansas State improved to 6-0 all-time against Houston, including a 3-0 record in Manhattan.

The Wildcats will look to carry this momentum into the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Sunday, Jan. 25, when they travel to Lawrence to face the Kansas Jayhawks. The rivalry matchup is set for a noon tip and will air nationally on FS1.

