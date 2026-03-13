Kansas State Track and Field Set for NCAA Indoor Championships in Fayetteville

The national spotlight shifts to Fayetteville, Arkansas, this weekend. It is because the Kansas State Wildcats descend upon the Randal Tyson Track Center for the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships. Scheduled for March 13–14, the meet represents the pinnacle of the indoor season, and Kansas State is arriving with one of its most formidable delegations in recent history.

Kansas State Track and Field Enters NCAA Indoor Championships

With elite athletes across multiple events and a season full of record-breaking performances behind them, the Wildcats are stepping onto the biggest indoor stage. They seemed ready to compete with the best programs in the country.

Expectations are sky-high for the Wildcats, and the national rankings back up the hype. According to the USTFCCCA Week 7 rankings released on March 10, the Kansas State men’s team holds the No. 5 spot in the nation with 107.74 points. Notably, the men also lead all Big 12 programs in the national standings.

The Wildcat women are equally impressive, moving up one spot in the latest poll to sit at No. 9 nationally with 76.05 points. Entering a national championship with two top-10 programs is a rare feat. The Wildcats arrive in Fayetteville carrying significant momentum from a stellar performance at the Big 12 Indoor Championships in Lubbock, Texas, late last month.

The men’s squad secured a runner-up finish with 124 points, while the women took fourth place with 78.5 points. The weekend in Lubbock was highlighted by six event titles, including a thrilling victory in the men’s 4x400-meter relay.

Kansas State is sending nine male athletes, a total that ties them for the fifth-most qualifiers of any school in the country. They are joined by seven female athletes, creating a balanced 16-person roster with heavy concentrations in technical jumping and throwing events.

Of the nine male qualifiers, seven specialize in jumps, giving Kansas State a significant presence in multiple disciplines. The men’s triple jump will feature Aaron Antoine, Trevon Hamer, and Selva Prabhu. In the long jump, Tah Chikomba and Uroy Ryan will represent the program. High jump duties fall to Alan Hanna and Devin Loudermilk.

Kade McCall and Gary Moore Jr. will compete in the men’s weight throw, giving the Wildcats two serious contenders in the event. The women’s squad also brings a diverse lineup. Sharie Enoe will compete in the high jump, while Chisom Nwafor and Maud Zeffou-Poaty represent Kansas State in the long jump. Destini Smith and Daniela Wamokpego will compete in the triple jump.

Monique Hardy will represent the Wildcats in the weight throw, and Vanessa Mercera will compete in the pentathlon. The senior held the collegiate lead in the pentathlon for several weeks earlier this year after posting an impressive 4,429-point performance in January.

Veteran Leaders, Transfers, and Freshmen Power Kansas State’s Title Push

Experience is a major advantage when the competition tightens at the NCAA Championships, and Kansas State has plenty of it returning to Fayetteville. Sharie Enoe enters the meet after tying for eighth place at the 2024 NCAA Indoor Championships with a clearance of 1.85m, earning First Team All-America honors.

Devin Loudermilk, formerly of Kansas, finished third at nationals in both 2023 and 2024. This season, he captured the Big 12 championship with a high jump clearance of 2.25m (7' 4.5"). Uroy Ryan brings national experience as well after finishing fifth at last year’s championships with a jump of 7.86m while competing for Arkansas. Now at Kansas State, he enters the meet as the reigning Big 12 long jump champion with a personal best of 7.90m (25' 11").

Daniela Wamokpego, a transfer from Iowa, also returns to the national stage after consecutive appearances and an 11th-place finish in 2024. Her season-best jump of 13.59m (44' 7") helped her place third at the Big 12 Championships.

The youth movement is strong as well. Freshmen Alan Hanna, Chisom Nwafor, and Destini Smith have already made their mark during their debut seasons. Hanna qualified in the season’s opening meet with a 2.25m high jump, while Nwafor posted a personal best of 6.51m at the Big 12 Championships. Smith secured her spot with a 13.33m triple jump performance.

Fans can catch the action from Fayetteville streaming live on ESPN+. Friday’s schedule includes the men’s heptathlon 60m dash at 11:00 a.m. CT, the men’s weight throw finals at 4:00 p.m., and the women’s mile semifinals at 5:05 p.m. Saturday’s highlights feature the men’s heptathlon 60m hurdles at 11:00 a.m., the men’s shot put finals at 1:00 p.m., and the women’s mile final at 4:10 p.m.

More from Kansas State On SI