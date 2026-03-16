Kansas State Wildcats Track and Field Finishes 4th at NCAA Indoor Championships

The Kansas State Wildcats track and field program reached new heights this past weekend. They cemented their status as a national powerhouse at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships. Competing at the prestigious Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the Wildcats delivered a performance for the record books. Not just that, they were headlined by the men’s team securing its first-ever national trophy.

Kansas State Women’s Team Drives Momentum With Championship Win

The K-State men finished the meet tied for fourth place in the nation with 24 points.

BRINGING HOME HARDWARE 🏆



With 24 points scored, we have placed 4th at the 2026 @NCAATrackandField Indoor Nationals#NCAATF x #EMAW pic.twitter.com/AvhKDz1dR3 — K-State T&F/XC (@KStateTFXC) March 15, 2026

Not to be outdone, the women’s squad surged to a seventh-place finish with 25 points. Together, the Wildcats combined for a staggering 12 NCAA First Team All-America honors.

The emotional pinnacle of the weekend arrived during the women’s triple jump, where junior Daniela Wamokpego staged a dramatic comeback to become a national champion. Entering her sixth and final attempt, Wamokpego occupied the spotlight and delivered a massive leap of 13.84m (45' 5") to clinch the gold medal.

Her mark shattered the previous school record of 13.75 m set by Shardia Lawrence in 2017 and represented a personal-best improvement of 10 inches. Wamokpego's victory made her the first Kansas State women’s national champion since 2016. It was when Akela Jones and Dani Winters took home titles in the high jump and shot put, respectively.

Wamokpego’s individual brilliance helped propel the women’s team to a seventh-place national finish. This team result is particularly significant as it matches the performance of the 2000 Wildcats squad, which also scored 25 points at the NCAA Indoor Championships. In the history of the program, only the 2016 team has ever scored more points at the indoor championships, finishing with 26.

Wildcats Dominate the Triple Jump Events

Sophomore Selva Prabhu led the charge, earning the silver medal as the national runner-up. Prabhu's leap of 17.05 m (55' 11.25") established a new school record, eclipsing the 1980 mark of 17.03 m held by Vince Parette.

This achievement made Prabhu the first K-State men's runner-up since high jumper Scott Sellers in 2008. Furthermore, alongside long jump bronze medalist Tah Chikomba, the duo delivered the program’s first silver and bronze medals in the same indoor season since 2004.

The men’s fourth-place trophy was largely built on the backs of an elite triple jump unit that produced three All-Americans in a single event.

Aaron Antoine, competing in the triple jump for the first time this season, finished fifth with a personal-best 16.60m. His jump improved his previous best by more than seven inches and now ranks fourth all-time in Kansas State history.

Trevon Hamer placed eighth with a jump of 16.33m, earning First Team All-America honors to add to the four NJCAA First Team accolades he collected during his time at Barton Community College.

Together, Prabhu, Antoine, and Hamer collected 13 team points. It marked the first time since 2011 that a single program had three men reach scoring positions in the NCAA triple jump, when Florida accomplished the feat.

Freshman Destini Smith claimed fifth place in the women’s triple jump with a personal-best 13.66 m, moving her to third all-time at Kansas State. In the high jump, senior Sharie Enoe tied for fourth place at 1.85 m, earning her second consecutive First Team All-America nod after finishing eighth at the same height a year earlier.

Tah Chikomba captured bronze in the men’s long jump with a leap of 8.15 m. Uroy Ryan followed with a fifth-place finish at 8.04 m. In the women’s long jump, Maud Zeffou-Poaty and Chisom Nwafor finished sixth and seventh, respectively.

Vanessa Mercera added another strong performance by finishing seventh in the pentathlon with 4,310 points. Meanwhile, Kade McCall placed eighth in the weight throw with a mark of 22.70 m. In the overall standings, the Arkansas Razorbacks captured the men’s national championship with 73.5 points. On the other hand, the Georgia Bulldogs claimed the women’s title with 53 points.

The Wildcats will have a brief period to celebrate their historic indoor campaign before shifting their focus to the outdoor season. The team is scheduled to open its outdoor schedule on April 3–4 at the Stanford Invitational in Stanford, California, at Cobb Track and Angell Field.

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