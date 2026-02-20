Kansas State Wildcats Women's Basketball Welcomes Kansas Jayhawks at Dillons Sunflower

On Saturday afternoon, a history nearly six decades in the making adds its latest chapter.



When the Kansas State Wildcats women's basketball and the Kansas Jayhawks women's basketball team take the floor at Bramlage Coliseum. Well, they are not just playing a conference game. They are participating in the longest continuous rivalry in NCAA Division I women’s college basketball.

Bramlage Coliseum Will See Octagon of the Kansas State Wildcats

Since the 1968-69 season, these two programs have met at least twice every single year without fail. Saturday marks the 135th all-time meeting in a series that K-State leads 82-52. For residents of the Sunflower State.

There is a reason the "Octagon of Doom" remains one of the most feared venues in the Big 12. Kansas State owns a staggering 420-163 (.720) record inside Bramlage Coliseum, now in its 38th season. For head coach Jeff Mittie, the home-court advantage has been even more pronounced.

Kansas State has also protected Bramlage against non-conference foes with a 241-33 (.880) record. Meanwhile, Mittie stands at 87-12 (.879) in non-conference home games. That is dominance with a capital D!

Last season, K-State went 17-1 at home, featuring a 17-game home winning streak. Over the last two seasons, the Wildcats have collected 33 home wins, marking the most successful two-year span in arena history. Last season was also the 34th time K-State reached double figures in home wins and the 26th season with 10 or more victories in Bramlage.

In a 93-67 victory at UCF on Feb. 18, K-State shot a season-best 58.7 percent from the field. This includes 55.0 percent from three-point range, going 11-of-20 from deep. It marked just the fourth time since 2000-01 that the Wildcats shot 55 percent or better from both the field and from three. Especially with a minimum of 60 field goal attempts and 20 three-point attempts.

The team tied its season-high for field goal percentage in a quarter by shooting 81.3 percent in the first quarter. That 30-point frame set the tone and never let up.

Under Mittie, when K-State shoots 50 percent or better, they are nearly unbeatable. Since 2014-15, the Wildcats are 60-7 (.896) in such games, including 5-1 this season. Overall, K-State is shooting 43.6 percent from the field this year, and when that number climbs, so do their chances.

The Wildcats have scored 888 points in the paint this season, averaging 31.7 per game. That accounts for 45.4 percent of their total scoring. They have posted 30 or more points in 16 games and poured in 48 points against Omaha and UCF.

This marks the fourth consecutive season K-State has scored 1,000 or more paint points and the fifth time in Mittie’s 11 seasons that milestone has been reached. Last season, the Wildcats averaged 37.6 points per game for a total of 1,352, the most under Mittie.

Perimeter Consistency Keeps Defenses Honest

Even with a strong inside presence, the Wildcats remain a legitimate threat from distance. They are shooting 35.1 percent from three this season, going 205-of-584 from beyond the arc. Three-point shots account for 31.4 percent of their total scoring. K-State has made five or more threes in 21 games and hit double-digit threes in seven contests.

Earlier this season, the Wildcats set a school record with 17 made three-pointers against Columbia, shooting 65.4 percent from deep at 17-of-26.

In 12 seasons under Mittie, K-State has made 2,485 three-pointers, an average of 6.39 per game. The inside-out balance makes this offense difficult to scheme against, especially when the shots start falling early.

Taryn Sides needs one made three to move into sole possession of 10th on K-State’s career list. She also ranks 17th in program history with 303 career assists. Gina Garcia leads all Big 12 freshmen and ranks fourth nationally among freshmen with 134 assists this season.

Jordan Speiser is shooting 90.2 percent from the free-throw line, going 55 of 61. She ranks first in program history for both single-season and career free-throw percentage, with a minimum of two attempts per game.

Nastja Claessens leads the team at 54.0 percent shooting and has recorded seven games at 60 percent or better from the field this season. Senior Tess Heal led the recent win at UCF with 19 points, highlighting the veteran leadership anchoring this roster at a crucial time.

Game information is straightforward. The matchup takes place Saturday, February 21, 2026, at 4 p.m. ET inside Bramlage Coliseum, which seats 11,010 fans. The game will be televised on ESPN+ and broadcast on the K-State Sports Network. The broadcast team features Matt Walters on play-by-play, Missy Heidrick as analyst, and Sophie Smith reporting from the sidelines.

