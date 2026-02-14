Kansas State Women’s Basketball Faces Ranked Iowa State in Big 12 Showdown

The race for Big 12 positioning tightens on Sunday afternoon! It is because the Kansas State Wildcats travel to Ames for a pivotal conference clash against the Iowa State Cyclones. K-State enters at 14-12 overall and 7-6 in Big 12 play. Iowa State stands at 19-6 and 7-6 in the conference, carrying a national ranking into the matchup.

Youth Movement Driving Kansas State Wildcats' Big 12 Push

The two teams will tip off on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at 1 p.m. inside Hilton Coliseum, which seats 14,356. The game will air nationally on ESPN, with Eric Frede handling play-by-play and Christy Thomaskutty serving as analyst.

With identical 7-6 conference records, this showdown carries significant implications for Big 12 Tournament seeding. Kansas State holds a narrow 55-50 advantage in the all-time series. Head coach Jeff Mittie is 9-20 against the Cyclones in his career.

What makes Kansas State’s positioning especially impressive is its youth. The Wildcats feature 10 of 13 players who are either true freshmen or sophomores. This is the third-youngest roster in program history and the second-youngest under Jeff Mittie.

Six players had combined for just 226 career collegiate games entering the season, with Tess Heal leading that group at 96 games. Meanwhile, the 2025-26 freshman class was ranked among the top 10 nationally by ESPN. Among Big 12 programs, Kansas State ranks second in the league for most underclassmen on its roster.

Kansas State heads to Ames with confidence after a 70-61 win over Oklahoma State on Feb. 10 in Manhattan.

The Wildcats led for more than 39 minutes in that game. They shot 66.7 percent in the second half, going 16-of-24 from the field. They shot 62.5 percent in the third quarter and an eye-popping 75.0 percent in the fourth.

Nastja Claessens led the way with 18 points on 70.0 percent shooting. Tess Heal added 16 points and five rebounds. It marked the first time this season Kansas State shot 60 percent or better in multiple quarters of the same game.

The Wildcats have recorded 10 quarters this season, shooting 60.0 percent or better from the field. Six of those have come in the fourth quarter, their most efficient period. Since the adoption of the quarter system in 2015-16, Kansas State is 172-72 when scoring 20 or more points in any quarter. That is a .705 winning percentage.

This season, they are 12-7 when reaching that mark. The Wildcats have produced 34 quarters of 20 or more points this season, including a season-high 32-point fourth quarter against Utah. When Kansas State finds rhythm, it can overwhelm opponents in short bursts. The challenge in Ames will be sustaining that level for 40 minutes.

Wildcats Chasing Milestones

During the Oklahoma State win, Tess Heal became one of only 12 active NCAA Division I players with at least 1,700 career points, 400 rebounds, and 300 assists. Taryn Sides ranks 18th in program history with 290 career assists. She needs just 10 more to become the 17th Wildcat to reach 300.

Gina Garcia leads all Big 12 freshmen and ranks fourth nationally among freshmen with 124 assists. She is the seventh freshman in program history to record 100 or more assists in a season.

Jordan Speiser is shooting 91.2 percent from the free-throw line, going 52-of-57. She ranks first in program history for both single-season and career free-throw percentage with a minimum of two attempts per game.

Nastja Claessens leads the team at 53.8 percent from the field and has six games shooting 60 percent or better. That makes at least one three-pointer in each of those contests. February has traditionally been Kansas State’s most challenging month. The Wildcats hold an all-time February record of 240-204. Under Jeff Mittie, they are 43-45 in the month.

Kansas State owns a 304-333 all-time road record. This season, they are 5-4 away from home, including a win at then-No. 17 Texas Tech on Jan. 17. Hilton Coliseum is known for its electric atmosphere. With a capacity of 14,356, it remains one of the toughest venues in the Big 12.

The Wildcats have scored 810 total points in the paint, averaging 31.2 per game. That accounts for 45.2 percent of their total offense. They have recorded 30 or more paint points in 14 games this season. Since the 2015-16 season, Kansas State has consistently ranked among the conference’s most paint-oriented offences.

Defense has also fueled their success. The Wildcats have 246 steals this season, averaging 9.5 per game. A total of 56.8 percent of opponent turnovers have come via a Kansas State steal. They have recorded 10 or more steals in 15 games this season and are 9-6 in those contests. In Big 12 play, they are averaging 10.6 steals per game, second in the league.

