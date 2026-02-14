Kansas vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, Feb. 14

The Kansas Jayhawks are fresh off their biggest win of the season, upsetting the Arizona Wildcats in what was Arizona's first loss of the season. Unfortunately for Kansas, they can't take too much time celebrating the victory as they now need to hit the road to take on the No. 5-ranked Iowa State Cyclones.

Iowa State is coming off a tough loss to the TCU Horned Frogs, losing by a score of 62-55. Can the Cyclones bounce back? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think of this marquee showdown in the Big 12.

Kansas vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Kansas +6.5 (-110)

Iowa State -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Kansas +250

Iowa State -315

Total

OVER 143.5 (-110)

UNDER 143.5 (-110)

Kansas vs. Iowa State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, February 14

Game Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Hilton Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Kansas Record: 19-5 (9-2 in Big 12)

Iowa State Record: 21-3 (8-3 in Big 12)

Kansas vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

Kansas vs. Iowa State Key Player to Watch

Joshua Jefferson, F - Iowa State Cyclones

Joshua Jefferson is averaging 17.0 points per game, while also leading the team in rebounds per game, averaging 7.7. He has added 5.3 assists per game, making him an important player on both sides of the court. For Iowa State to beat Kansas on Saturday, the Cyclones are going to need their front court to step up in a big way, including Jefferson.

Kansas vs. Iowa State Prediction and Pick

The biggest strength of this Iowa State defense is its ability to force turnovers, but that may not work to their advantage against a Jayhawks team that turns the ball over on just 14.7% of its possessions. They'll have to find another way to have an edge over Kansas.

Unfortunately for the Cyclones, the Jayhawks are well-designed to defend them as well. Neither team shoots many three-pointers, relying on two-point shots, but it's Kansas that has done a better job defending the interior. Kansas ranks ninth in the country in opponent two-point shot percentage at 44.9%, while the Cyclones allow teams to shoot 49.2% from down low.

I think this game is much closer than the spread indicates. I'll take the points with Kansas as a road underdog.

Pick: Kansas +6.5 (-110)

