Tah Chikomba Becomes First Kansas State Indoor Big 12 Honoree Since 2020

Kansas State track and field reached a meaningful milestone on Wednesday, February 4. It is because junior Tah Chikomba was named the Big 12 Men’s Athlete of the Week. The recognition marked a return to the conference spotlight for the Wildcats. Chikomba became the 15th athlete in program history to earn the indoor weekly honor and the first since long jumper Jullane Walker received the award on January 15, 2020.

Kansas State's Tah Chikomba Brought a World-Class Moment

The honor reflects a performance that has echoed well beyond the Big 12, firmly establishing Chikomba as one of the premier long jumpers in the collegiate and international indoor landscape.

Chikomba’s breakthrough came on January 30 at the DeLoss Dodds Invitational in Manhattan. It's a World Athletics Bronze-level meet that featured elite global competition. Competing against a stacked international field, the Kansas State junior delivered a leap of 8.09m (26' 6.5") to capture the men’s long jump title.

The mark came just half an inch shy of his lifetime best, underscoring both his consistency and his ability to perform on a big stage.

That single performance vaulted Chikomba into elite standing across multiple levels during the 2025–26 indoor season. As of early February, he ranks No. 2 in the NCAA men’s long jump and holds the top spot in the Big 12 with the conference’s leading mark. On the world stage, World Athletics lists his jump as the No. 6 performance globally this season.

A Junior Season Defined by Records and Versatility

Chikomba’s impact in Manhattan began immediately. He opened the indoor season on January 16 at the Thane Baker Invitational, where he won the long jump with a short-approach mark of 7.83m (28' 5.25"). That jump now stands as the No. 3 performance in Kansas State indoor history.

His athletic range was further showcased at the same meet when he ran a 6.72 in the 60-meter dash. That time ranks as the No. 8 fastest 60m in school history, highlighting his speed to complement his jumping ability.

Before arriving at Kansas State, Chikomba established himself as one of the most dominant horizontal jumpers in the NJCAA while competing for Meridian Community College. During the 2024 and 2025 seasons, he captured multiple national titles and earned First Team All-American honors across both indoor and outdoor campaigns.

Chikomba’s top long jump of 8.10m (26' 7") came at the Troy Doc Anderson Invite in April 2025. At the same meet, he clocked a 10.18 in the 100 meters. His triple jump personal best of 15.19m (49' 10") was recorded at the Golden Eagle Invitational in April 2024. Meanwhile, his fastest 60-meter time of 6.72 came earlier this season at the Thane Baker Invitational.

With Big 12 Athlete of the Week honors secured, Chikomba and the Wildcats now turn their attention to one of the most prestigious meets on the indoor calendar. Kansas State is set to compete at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on February 13 and 14 at the Randall Tyson Indoor Track.

