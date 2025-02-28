Pat McAfee Shares Inspiring Story On Former K-State QB Will Howard From NFL Combine
Will Howard's former teammates, coaches and fans from Kansas State have shown him nothing but love since he transferred to Ohio State before the start of last season.
And the story ESPN's Pat McAfee told Friday will make them appreciate him even more. Howard, who led the Buckeyes to the national championship, is in Indianapolis this week for the NFL Combine. Some fans relayed these details to McAfee.
"They look into a hotel parking lot," McAfee said. "It was a little chilly in Indianapolis and there's one guy taking drop backs and throwing a football over a parking thing to the other side and there's somebody catching it."
McAfee said the fans were intrigued by the sight. So they decided to inspect what was going on.
"They got a little bit closer, it was Will Howard," McAfee said. "I don't know if he flew in or got here earlier or whatever the case but he had a throwing schedule. He did it at 11 p.m., last night in a hotel parking lot. Not for the cameras ... Will Howard is ready to come out here and make a big impression."
No one in Manhattan, Kan., has any ill feelings about Howard entering the transfer portal because they are fans of Avery Johnson. But this story is why Wildcats coach Chris Klieman recruited Howard in the first place.
