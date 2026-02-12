Kansas State's 2026 NFL Combine Invitees

With the 2025-2026 NFL season officially coming to a close, all 32 NFL franchises have set their sights on the NFL draft as they look to bolster their rosters. On Wednesday, February 11th, the NFL invited 319 potential 2026 draft picks to participate in the combine, including 45 players from the BIG 12.

Of the 45 players invited to showcase their talents in Indianapolis from February 23rd through March 2nd, two were from Kansas State. This short list of Wildcat Invitees includes offensive lineman Sam Hecht and safety VJ Payne.

Kansas State 2026 NFL Combine Invitees: Sam Hecht

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Sam Hecht (75) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sam Hecht joined Kansas State in 2021 as an unranked recruit on all major recruiting sites and opted to redshirt his freshman season.

In Hecht's redshirt freshman season, he saw limited playing time, only seeing action in four games for 18 snaps, and was named to the First Team Academic All-Big 12 team.

In his redshirt sophomore season, Hecht saw an increase in playing time, seeing action in all 13 games on special teams and as a reserve offensive lineman, earning First Team Academic All-Big 12 honors for the second time.

Hecht started his first games for Kansas State in his redshirt junior season, starting all 13 games at center and earning Coaches' All-Big 12 Second Team honors. Through those 13 games, Hecht saw a team high of 840 snaps while only being penalized twice and leading an offensive line unit that helped the Wildcats set school records in rushing yards per carry and offensive yards per play.

In Hecht's final season with the Wildcats, he improved on his impressive redshirt junior season, starting in all 12 games without recording a penalty and leading an offensive line unit that finished 10th in the country for sacks allowed. Following the 2025 season, Hecht received Coaches' All-Big 12 First Team honors and an invite to show off his talents in the Senior Bowl.

Hecht turned heads at the Senior Bowl, where he looked like the best offensive lineman in attendance, displaying an impressive combination of excellent technique, heavy hands, and quick footwork. Hecht will look to continue to climb up draft boards as he puts his athleticism and technique on display for teams at the combine.

Kansas State 2026 NFL Combine Invitees: VJ Payne

Nov 1, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats safety VJ Payne (7) celebrates a fumble recovery with his teammates in the fourth quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

VJ Payne joined Kansas State in 2022 as a three-star recruit ranked as the 80th linebacker in the class and the 75th player in the state of Georgia, per 247 Sports. In his freshman season with the Wildcats, Payne made the move to safety, playing in all 14 games and starting in four. Through those 14 games, Payne played 355 defensive snaps, where he recorded 27 tackles and one sack.

In Payne's sophomore year, he saw an increase in playing time, starting all 13 games for the Wildcats. Through those 13 games, Payne accounted for 57 tackles, three tackles for loss, an interception, four total passes defended, and a fumble recovery in 694 snaps.

In Payne's junior season, he had another impressive year, starting in all 13 games and recording a career high in tackles, interceptions, and passes defended. Payne played 684 defensive snaps for the Wildcats in 2024, where he totaled 64 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and six total passes defended. Payne's impressive season earned him Coaches' All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors.

Payne started all 12 games for Kansas State in his senior season, recording 59 tackles, three tackles for loss, an interception, two forced fumbles, and four total pass deflections. Payne's impressive 2025 season earned him Coaches' All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors for the second time.

Payne will look to showcase his rare combination of length and athleticism at the draft combine as he aims to climb up draft boards and build on an already strong resume.

