Potential Kansas State Potential Hoops Recruit Could Command $9 Million In NIL Money

The latest on AJ Dybantsa?



"He's gonna get a ton of money. The numbers I've heard are numbers I never thought I'd hear. Somewhere in the $7-9 million range is what I'm hearing right now. That number is gonna be HEFTY" - @GoodmanHoops 😳



We are LIVE:https://t.co/udTBr2axF3 pic.twitter.com/0Eh7vsIKQY