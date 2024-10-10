Potential Kansas State Potential Hoops Recruit Could Command $9 Million In NIL Money
The good news is the Kansas State Wildcats basketball program is in contention for top recruit AJ Dybantsa.
The bad news is it's going to cost a lot if he decides to sign with the Wildcats.
Longtime college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman said Dybantsa will cost a pretty penny for the school he lands. He spoke about it on The Field of 68 podcast.
"I mean, he's expensive, a ton of money," Goodman said. "You have no idea. I don't know for certainty but I've heard numbers that I never thought I'd hear before."
Dybantsa is the No.1 player in the 2025 class. The 6-foot-9 Dybantsa, who averaged 22.6 points during the Elite Youth Basketball League, is already projected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft.
Wildcats coach Jerome Tang is making a habit of going after top-tier players. The best thing is he's getting their attention. They are also in contention for Darryn Peterson and Cam Ward, who are also ranked among the top players in the country.
Dybantsa is expected to come at great cost.
"It could be somewhere in the $7-9 million range next year are numbers I'm hearing right now," Goodman said. "Again, you can't prove that yet. Nothing is done and revenue sharing is not in yet so that could change a little a little bit, but these numbers are going to be pretty hefty."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of the Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook.
X: @KStateOnSI