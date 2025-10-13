Defense Leads the Charge as Kansas State Downs TCU 41–28
Kansas State made a statement at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday night. They overpowered TCU 41-28 with a performance fueled by defensive and efficient quarterback play. Avery Johnson led the way with three touchdown passes to tight ends Garrett Oakley and Jerand Bradley. Meanwhile, the Wildcats’ defense stole the spotlight by scoring twice. That's something the team hadn’t accomplished in two years.
Kansas State Wildcats Overcoming Absences
Even without key players like leading rusher Dylan Edwards and sack leader Tobi Osunsanmi, Kansas State looked sharp and determined. The Wildcats improved to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in Big 12 play, while the Horned Frogs dropped to 4-2 and 1-2 in the conference. K-State continued its dominance over TCU. They won for the sixth time in their last seven meetings and kept their undefeated streak in Manhattan alive since 2017.
This victory was particularly sweet considering the Wildcats’ previous meeting with TCU. Why? A 41-3 rout in 2023. Though head coach Chris Klieman acknowledged that the team still has room for improvement. However, the Wildcats showcased their best offensive output of the season. As they head into their bye week before a rivalry clash at Kansas on October 25, the win couldn’t have come at a better time.
Defensive Dominance Defines the Day
K-State’s defense delivered the kind of performance that makes fans proud and opponents nervous. The first major play came late in the second quarter when safety Wesley Fair made a heads-up move. A lateral from TCU quarterback Josh Hoover bounced off receiver Ed Small’s hands, and he scooped up the ball and sprinted 15 yards for a touchdown. And that gave the Wildcats a 14-7 lead.
Moments later, linebacker Des Purnell turned the game into his personal highlight reel. In one sequence, he sacked Hoover at the TCU 15-yard line, and on the very next play. With that, he also dropped back into coverage, intercepted Hoover’s pass, and raced 25 yards for a pick-six.
The crowd erupted as K-State went up 21-7. The play marked the team’s first pick-six since Marques Sigle’s 43-yard return last season and contributed to K-State’s FBS-leading 138 non-offensive touchdowns since 1999.
While the defense set the tone, Avery Johnson and Garrett Oakley ensured the offense kept humming. Johnson completed 16 of 26 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns while adding 29 yards on the ground. His precision stood out on a 32-yard touchdown to Oakley in the second quarter. It's a 17-yard strike to the same target in the third and a 12-yard dart to Jerand Bradley in the fourth.
Oakley’s two-touchdown performance helped him reach 11 career touchdown catches. Those are now the most ever by a tight end in Kansas State history. Meanwhile, running back Joe Jackson added balance to the offense with a career-high 27 carries for 110 yards, keeping the TCU defense honest.