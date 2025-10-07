Get to Know Kansas State’s Rising Star Andrej Kostic
The Kansas State men’s basketball program is kicking off the 2025–26 season with a roster full of new faces. And they include some strong international presences. Among the standout newcomers is freshman wing Andrej Kostic. He is a high-profile addition from Belgrade, Serbia, who represents a significant milestone for the Wildcats.
Andrej Kostic The International Talent Boosts K-State
Kostic, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound freshman, is one of five international players on the K-State roster this season, making it the most diverse team in school history. He joins Dorin Buca (Italy), Mobi Ikegwuruka (Ireland), Elias Rapieque (Germany), and Stephen Osei (Canada). His enrollment is particularly notable as he is the first-ever Serbian-born basketball player at K-State.
In fact, he is only one of seven European players in school history. Those, including his three current European teammates, highlight the program’s expanding reach under Head Coach Jerome Tang. Kostic is also just the 24th foreign-born player in school history.
Kostic’s Background and Club Career
Developed in the elite European system of KK Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet in Belgrade, Kostic comes from a club renowned for its success. Founded in 1945, the club boasts 24 National League titles, 14 National Cup titles, seven Adriatic League championships, one Adriatic Supercup, and one FIBA Saporta Cup.
Kostic debuted with the club’s youth team at 15 during the 2022–23 season and played 41 games last season. He averaged 13.8 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.5 rebounds. He also spent time with KK Dynamic in the Serbian League, averaging 16.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists across 29 games.
National Team Success
Kostic has been a standout on the international stage for Serbia. He played for the U18 and U19 National Teams, winning gold at the 2023 European U18 Championship and silver at the 2024 European U18 Championship.
Most recently, he starred for the U19 National Team at the 2025 U19 World Cup. He averaged 23.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists, including leading a remarkable 22-point comeback victory against Argentina.
Kostic’s potential was confirmed at the 2025 Adidas Eurocamp in Treviso, Italy, where he was named to the All-Eurocamp Five, averaging 11 points and 1.7 assists, with standout games of 19 and 15 points. He also excelled at the 2024 Adidas Next Generation Tournament. He averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game, helping his team reach the final.
What’s Next for Kostic at K-State
As he transitions from the European professional pathway to American college basketball, Kostic aims to leverage his international experience to make a major impact for the Wildcats. His addition not only brings proven talent but also emphasizes the program’s growing global presence, potentially giving K-State an edge in the competitive Big 12. Tickets for the 2025–26 season are now available, offering fans a chance to watch this rising star in action.