Gonzaga vs. Kentucky Prediction, Odds and Key Player to Watch for Friday, Dec. 5
Two top-20 college basketball teams looking to rebound from losses will face off at Rupp Arena ahead of the weekend. No. 11 Gonzaga will face No. 18 Kentucky as a 3.5-point favorite after getting blown out by No. 3 Michigan in its last game. The home team hasn’t had much luck against ranked opponents this season.
The Wildcats are 0-3 against top-25 teams this year. They’ve fallen short against No. 16 UNC, No. 7 Michigan State, and No. 6 Louisville. The Bulldogs have suffered just one loss this season and managed to knock off No. 12 Alabama. They’ll have to get much more from Graham Ike to put up a fight against their second-ranked opponent of the year.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game.
Gonzaga vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread and Total
Odd via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Gonzaga: -3.5 (-122)
- Kentucky: +3.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Gonzaga: -194
- Kentucky: +160
Total
- 157.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Gonzaga vs. Kentucky How to Watch
- Date: Friday, December 5
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Gonzaga: 7-1
- Kentucky: 5-3
Gonzaga vs. Kentucky Player to Watch
Braden Huff: Ike scored just one point on 0-of-9 shooting against Michigan while Huff paced Gonzaga with 14 points alongside Tyon Grant-Foster. The third-year forward now leads the Bulldogs in points per game (15.8) while shooting 16.8 percent from the field. Huff has scored at least 20 points twice this season and was dominant against the Crimson Tide with 18 points on 75 percent shooting. Gonzaga will need more than Ike to get the job done.
Gonzaga vs. Kentucky Prediction and Pick
Gonzaga is 6-2 against the spread while Kentucky is more of a mixed bag at 4-4. It’s clear that the Bulldogs have been much more consistent regardless of who they’re facing.
The Wildcats are 0-3 against the spread against ranked teams, and it hasn’t seemed to matter where the game takes place. One matchup was at home, one was away, and one was at a neutral venue.
Gonzaga is 3-1 against the spread away from home, and it’s unlikely that Ike will be taken completely out of the game against a program that’s giving up 89.5 points per contest to top-10 teams so far.
Kentucky has too much to figure out on defense when it’s playing against legitimate contenders. Gonzaga can get back on track with a win and cover on the road.
Pick: Gonzaga -3.5 (-122 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
