Kansas State QB Avery Johnson Sidelined ESPN’s Tori Petry During Baylor Game
Saturday’s Big 12 clash between Kansas State and Baylor wasn’t just memorable for its last-minute heroics. It also featured one of the weekend’s most viral and shocking sideline moments. ESPN reporter Tori Petry became an unexpected part of the action. It was when she was accidentally taken out by Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson. The incident happened during a chaotic play late in the second quarter.
Avery Johnson’s Late-Half Collision
With just 17 seconds left in the first half in Waco, Texas, Johnson scrambled toward the sideline as Baylor defenders chased him down. As he ran out of bounds, Baylor linebacker Kyland Reed delivered a late hit that threw Johnson off balance. The impact sent the Wildcats’ quarterback barreling into Petry, who was standing just beyond the boundary line in the media zone.
The collision sent both of them to the ground in a scary moment that immediately caught the attention of the broadcast crew. On the ESPN+ telecast, play-by-play announcer Pete Sousa pointed out what had happened, saying, "And you see right there, Tori gets knocked over. That’s our own Tori Petry right there." The replay showed that Johnson had little control of his momentum after Reed’s hit, turning an aggressive defensive play into an unfortunate accident on the sideline.
Tori Petry’s Professional Comeback
Despite the hard hit, Petry handled the moment with incredible professionalism. Johnson, visibly concerned, immediately checked on her and helped her to her feet before heading back to the Kansas State bench. Petry, showing true composure, quickly recovered and continued working the rest of the game. She even conducted the halftime interview as if nothing had happened.
Fans on social media were quick to praise Petry for her toughness and dedication, with many noting that the moment showcased the unpredictable risks reporters face on the sidelines. Even though the late hit and collision were unintentional, it served as a reminder that the action doesn’t always stop at the whistle.
While the sideline moment stole much of the spotlight online, the game itself delivered a dramatic finish. Baylor pulled off a 35-34 victory, thanks to a 53-yard field goal by Connor Hawkins with just 31 seconds remaining. Kansas State’s final attempt to reclaim the lead came up short when Baylor blocked a 56-yard field goal in the closing seconds.
Still, it was the unexpected collision between Avery Johnson and Tori Petry that left fans talking long after the game ended.