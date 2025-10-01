Where Kansas State Stands in National College Football Rankings
Kansas State hopes its season is back on track after a 34-20 victory over unbeaten UCF on Saturday. Despite the impressive victory, the Wildcats only improved their standing in three of five national polls. Hmmmm.
K-State (2-3) actually decreased its poll standing in two rankings. The Wildcats were not ranked, nor received votes, in two other polls — the AP Top 25, and US LBM Coaches Poll.
Each Wednesday, we’ll take a look at where seven national polls and rankings place Kansas State’s football team.
K-State ranked 59.8 this week in an average of five polls. Last week, K-State averaged 62.2.
The Wildcats are on the road Saturday against Baylor (3-2). It should be a challenging game in a challenging place to play. The Wildcats should carry some momentum after the big performance by running back Dylan Edwards, who gained 166 yards and scored a touchdown.
Kansas State’s odds across the board increased in four categories in ESPN’s FPI odds. The categories are: odds of winning six games; projected wins/losses; winning the Big 12 Conference; making the College Football Playoff; making the national championship game; and winning the national championship game.
K-State’s projected win total is 5.2, an increase from its 4.6 projection last week.
The polls we will monitor are:
* Associated Press
* The Athletic
* CBS Sports
* US LBM Coaches Poll
* ESPN’s Football Power Index
* ESPN’s SP+ rankings
* Massey Ratings
The Wildcats again were not ranked by the AP this week. K-State was ranked 17th in the AP’s preseason poll but dropped out of the Top 25 after their Week Zero loss to Iowa State, 24-21, in Dublin.
The Athletic
Kansas State increased its standing in The Athletic’s ranking of all 136 FBS teams. K-State is 77th and was 79th last week. In The Athletic’s preseason poll, Kansas State was ranked 21st.
CBS Sports 136 Rankings
The Wildcats are ranked 68th, a decrease of one spot. Two weeks ago, K-State was ranked 68th. Since that ranking, the Wildcats have had a bye week and their big win over UCF. Puzzling.
US LBM Coaches Poll
The Coaches Poll, which had Kansas State at No. 20 in the preseason, does not have the Wildcats ranked, not even in “others receiving votes.”
ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI)
K-State is ranked 44th, an improvement of five places from last week.
Here are FPI’s odds for Kansas State (updated weekly). The Wildcats’ odds increased in four categories and remained the same in the other two:
* 38.7 percent chance of winning six games, which would be bowl eligibility (last week it was 22.9)
* 5.2 projected wins to 5.8 projected losses (last week it was 4.6 projected wins to 7.5 projected losses)
* 0.5 percent chance of winning the Big 12 championship (last week it was 0.2)
* 0.3 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff (last week it was 0.1)
* 0.0 percent chance of making the national championship game (same as last week)
* 0.0 percent chance of winning the national championship (same as last week)
ESPN’s SP+ rankings
K-State is ranked 56th, down from 52nd last week.
According to rankings creator Bill Connelly, SP+ is “a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. SP+ is intended to be predictive and forward-facing.
“It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you’re lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you’re strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise.”
Massey Ratings
K-State is 54th, a dramatic increase of 10 places.
Massey Ratings are a compilation of 40 different college football rankings. K-State’s ranking is based on a consensus of the 40 rankings.