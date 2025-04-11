"Quick Feet and Smooth Hips" Could Help K-State CB Jacob Parrish In NFL Draft
In the 2022 season Jacob Parrish made his first start for Kansas State as a true freshman. He played 38 games across three seasons, totaling 88 solo tackles, six tackles for loss, five interceptions and a fumble recovery.
The junior from Olathe, Kansas declared for the NFL draft on Dec. 9 via his Instagram. Parrish participated in the NFL combine, where he ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash. The 5-foot-10, 191-pound prospect received a prospect rating of 6.30. By the NFL metric that means he will "eventually be a plus starter." He is expected to become an impactful starter with Pro Bowl potential. His prospect rating is the eighth best among corners.
A breakdown of his draft grade shows him with an athleticism score of 90 out of 100, ranking him No. 4 among cornerbacks. His production score is lower, coming in at 68 and ranking No. 15 among corners.
Looking at the draft tape posted by the Big 12 on YouTube, Parrish has the ability to cover the deep ball, and play the screen. One of the most eye-catching clips is Parrish's interception in the endzone against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. In the clip, Parrish stays with Oklahoma State wide receiver Talyn Shettron on a fade route to the endzone.
On the play Parrish contests the 6-2 receiver before making the interception. There is a similar clip in Kansas State's game against Cincinnati where Parrish contests the wide receiver without drawing a penalty.
Parrish also exhibited play recognition and explosiveness against the short game. When Houston Cougars quarterback Zeon Chris attempted to throw a screen to Mekhi Mews, Parrish broke on the ball. He evaded the blocker to tackle Mews for a loss. Parrish also made a play inside their five-yard line against the Iowa State Cyclones where he batted a pass on a blitz.
"Parrish glides around the field powered by quick feet and smooth hips," NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein said. "He can stay tight to underneath routes from press man and plays with poise and timing when the throw goes deep."