Kstate

Rate Bowl Live Updates: Rutgers 27, Kansas State 17, Second Quarter

Up-to-the-minute updates on the Rate Bowl between Kansas State and Rutgers.

Jayden Armant

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of a Rutgers Scarlet Knights helmet prior to the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of a Rutgers Scarlet Knights helmet prior to the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

RUTGERS 27 - WILDCATS 17

Rutgers added to their lead with a field goal after picking off Wildcats quarterback Johnson.

RUTGERS 24 - WILDCATS 17

Raymond rushes for another touchdown with a 24-yard run to regain the lead.

RUTGERS 17 - WILDCATS 17

Jayce Brown's 34-yard rush set up a Dylan Edwards touchdown reception. The offense gets creative utilizing receivers in the run game and the backs coming out the backfield.

RUTGERS 17 - WILDCATS 10

Running back Raymond's 65-yard run sets up the score by Ja'shon Benjamin.

RUTGERS 10 - WILDCATS 10

The Scarlet Knight failed to capitalize on Ian Strong's 60-yard reception, and instead have to settle for a field goal to start the second quarter.

RUTGERS 7 - WILDCATS 10

Avery Johnson caps off a Wildcats touchdown drive with a red zone rush. He connected with top receiver Jayce Brown.

RUTGERS 7 - WILDCATS 3

Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond put the Scarlet Knights up 7-3 midway through the first quarter. A few big runs by quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis highlighted the touchdown drive.

VITALS:  K-State is the only team in the Big 12 to collect at least eight wins in a four-season stretch and one of just nine Power 4 programs to claim that feat. A win in the Rate Bowl would give the Wildcats at least nine wins in each of the last three seasons and join Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oregon in that regard. The Wildcats are looking to bounce back from a 1-3 mark in November after beginning the year at 7-1 and ranking as high as No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25. Key victories this season included a win at Tulane, which resided in the top 25 for a majority of the season, wins against teams ranked No. 20 at the time (Arizona and Oklahoma State), handing Colorado its only home loss of the season and defeating instate rival Kansas for the 16th straight season, which is tied for the longest active winning streak among uninterrupted series.

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

Published |Modified
Jayden Armant
JAYDEN ARMANT

Jayden is a journalism school graduate of Howard University. He was the 2024 recipient of the Terez Paylor scholarship award. He previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel.