Rate Bowl Live Updates: Rutgers 27, Kansas State 17, Second Quarter
RUTGERS 27 - WILDCATS 17
Rutgers added to their lead with a field goal after picking off Wildcats quarterback Johnson.
RUTGERS 24 - WILDCATS 17
Raymond rushes for another touchdown with a 24-yard run to regain the lead.
RUTGERS 17 - WILDCATS 17
Jayce Brown's 34-yard rush set up a Dylan Edwards touchdown reception. The offense gets creative utilizing receivers in the run game and the backs coming out the backfield.
RUTGERS 17 - WILDCATS 10
Running back Raymond's 65-yard run sets up the score by Ja'shon Benjamin.
RUTGERS 10 - WILDCATS 10
The Scarlet Knight failed to capitalize on Ian Strong's 60-yard reception, and instead have to settle for a field goal to start the second quarter.
RUTGERS 7 - WILDCATS 10
Avery Johnson caps off a Wildcats touchdown drive with a red zone rush. He connected with top receiver Jayce Brown.
RUTGERS 7 - WILDCATS 3
Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond put the Scarlet Knights up 7-3 midway through the first quarter. A few big runs by quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis highlighted the touchdown drive.
VITALS: K-State is the only team in the Big 12 to collect at least eight wins in a four-season stretch and one of just nine Power 4 programs to claim that feat. A win in the Rate Bowl would give the Wildcats at least nine wins in each of the last three seasons and join Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oregon in that regard. The Wildcats are looking to bounce back from a 1-3 mark in November after beginning the year at 7-1 and ranking as high as No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25. Key victories this season included a win at Tulane, which resided in the top 25 for a majority of the season, wins against teams ranked No. 20 at the time (Arizona and Oklahoma State), handing Colorado its only home loss of the season and defeating instate rival Kansas for the 16th straight season, which is tied for the longest active winning streak among uninterrupted series.
