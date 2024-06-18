Tampa Defensive Back Serious Stinyard Picks West Virginia Over Kansas State
Kansas State thought it had picked up one of the top defensive backs in the state of Florida.
Turns out, the Wildcats fell just short.
Rising senior Serious Stinyard, out of Tampa Gaither High School, chose to continue his playing career at West Virginia. The Wildcats were his other choice.
"10000000% COMMITTED," Stinyard posted on his person X account.
Stinyard would have been the Wildcats seventh verbal commitments. He made official visits to Kansas State and West Virginia.
It was evident the Mountaineers had the inside track. Stinyard was quoted on FanNation Mountaineers Now that he liked the way West Virginia treated him during the recruiting process.
“My relationship has been all just great with everyone (at West Virginia),” Stinyard said. “WVU is probably one of the nicest places on earth. My lead recruiter is coach Jevaughn Codlin, the assistant cornerback coach. I love how he's straight up about everything and he doesn't sugarcoat anything. I think that's very important.”
However, Stinyard highlighted K-State on his X page before making an official visit to Manhattan several days ago. He also recently visited Minnesota.
Last year at Gaither High School Stinyard had three interceptions.
K-State has already received verbal commitments from cornerback JoJo Scott, defensive tackle Will Kemna, linebacker Weston Polk, cornerback Martel Jackson, defensive end Dalton Knapp and linebacker Sawyer Schilke.
Despite the disappointing news, it is highly likely the Wildcats will receive several verbal commitments this week. This is the month college programs like to get as many commitments as possible.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of K State On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com