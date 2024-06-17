Tricky Matchup For Kansas State In Its Big 12 Opener at BYU
After a challenging nonconference schedule, Kansas State will be tested in its first Big 12 football game of the season at Brigham Young.
Don’t be fooled by the Cougars’ 2-7 record in their first season in the Big 12. This is a proud program with a winning tradition. They are not going to be satisfied living near the bottom of the Big 12.
The best way for BYU to make some early noise is to knock off a likely top 25 program at LaVell Stadium in Provo, Utah. The Cougars will have history on their side. They are 3-0 against K-State at home. Overall, the series is tied. The last time the two teams met was Jan. 1, 1997. BYU won the game 19-15.
Obviously, plenty has changed since the last meeting. In this new world of the transfer portal, a lot can change in one season.
K-State, though, has a fairly established team and that’s why many publications have the Wildcats battling for the Big 12 title this season. A big reason for it lies in sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson and junior running back DJ Giddens.
Johnson and Giddens will go against the strength of BYU _ its defense. Led by senior defensive end Tyler Batty, the Cougars have three defensive players earning some type of Big 12 recognition in Phil Steele’s Preseason All-Big 12 team. Last season Batty recorded 5.5 sacks and earn second team All Big 12 honors.
On offense, BYU isn’t as established as K-State, especially at quarterback. At the end of spring football, no starter was named. The Cougars head into fall camp with junior Jake Retzlaff and senior Gerry Bohanon vying for the starting quarterback spot.
If the Wildcats remain undefeated after winning at BYU, they will be in the top 10 or knocking at its door before facing Oklahoma State in week five at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com.
