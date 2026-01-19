Kansas State's Running Back Room: Transfer Additions and Departures

The Kansas State Wildcats experienced a significant amount of roster turnover following an underwhelming 6-6 2025 season, with 32 players entering their names into the transfer portal. Of the 32 players who elected to transfer, four were running backs, stretching the Wildcats thin at the position.

New head coach Collin Klein addressed this turnover through the transfer portal, landing 24 commitments, including two at the running back position. Coach Klein and new running backs coach Cory Patterson hope these portal additions can provide depth and a potential running mate for last year's Wildcats breakout running back Joe Jackson.

Incoming Wildcat Transfer: Rodney Fields Jr.

Oct 18, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Rodney Fields Jr. (20) runs the ball during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The 5-foot-9, 195-pound running back from Oklahoma City is coming off a breakout 2025 redshirt freshman season with Oklahoma State, rushing 124 times for 614 yards and a touchdown while averaging five yards per carry. In 2025, Fields proved to be a versatile, all-purpose back, catching 28 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown. The Highlight of Fields' season came in week 8 against Cincinnati when he had 21 carries for 161 yards, a rushing touchdown, and 27 receiving yards.

Rodney Fields Jr. should be able to adjust and make a major impact for the Wildcats quickly, following his running back coach from last season, Cory Patterson, to Manhattan. Fields' versatility and explosive play ability make him a potential instant contributor for the Wildcats, taking some pressure off the shoulders of Joe Jackson. Fields committed to Kansas State on January 5th and will have 3 years of eligibility remaining for the Wildcats.

Incoming Wildcat Transfer: Jay Harris

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jay Harris (22) runs the ball against Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-2, 224-pound running back from Timberland High School started his college career at Northwest Missouri State, seeing action in 20 games over two seasons. Through his two seasons at Northwest Missouri State, he totaled 333 carries for 1831 yards and 23 touchdowns, being named First-Team D2CCA All-America in 2023.

Harris transferred to Oregon after the 2023 season, seeing little playing time in 2024 and electing to redshirt. In 2025, Harris saw an increase in playing time, finishing the season with 42 carries for 151 yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, and 89 receiving yards. Harris saw his season high in carries come during the 2025 Peach Bowl against #1 Indiana, where he had 16 carries for 35 yards, a rushing touchdown, and 3 catches for 32 yards.

Harris is a powerful runner, adding experience and toughness to an already impressive Kansas State running back room. Harris committed to the Wildcats on January 12th, where he will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Departing Wildcat Transfers

2Sep 27, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats mascot Willie Wildcat celebrates a touchdown against the UCF Knights in the third quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The Wildcats lost four running backs to the transfer portal this offseason, including Dylan Edwards, Antonio Martin Jr., JB Price, and DeVon Rice. Although all four backs entered their names into the portal, only two have found a home so far, days following the closing of the transfer window.

Dylan Edwards entered the transfer portal on November 7th, 2025, following an early-season injury that resulted in him playing just four games and redshirting for the remainder of the 2025 season. Edwards spent two seasons with Kansas State, recording 751 rushing yards, 150 receiving yards, and 10 total touchdowns, including a punt return touchdown, since his transfer from Colorado in 2024. The former four-star recruit from Derby, Kansas, transferred to Kansas on January 18th, where he will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Antonio Martin Jr. entered the transfer portal on December 30th, 2025, just one season after transferring to Kansas State from Southeastern Louisiana, where he previously rushed for over 1200 yards in 2024. Martin didn't see much playing time in his lone season with the Wildcats, only appearing in 5 games, but made the most of his touches, rushing for 129 yards and a touchdown on just 19 carries. The 5-foot-9, 222-pound running back out of Langston Hughes High School in Georgia is not currently committed, but is ranked as the 104th running back in the 2026 transfer portal per 247 Sports.

JB Price entered the transfer portal on November 30th, 2025, following a redshirt freshman season in which he played in only two games and had 9 carries for 18 yards. The 5-foot-10, 196-pound running back from Blue Valley High School in Kansas was rated as the 43rd player at his position and the 7th player in the state of Kansas before signing with the Wildcats as a part of the 2024 recruiting class. Price is not currently committed, but is ranked as the 128th running back and the 1586th overall transfer in the 2026 transfer class per 247 Sports. Price will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

DeVon Rice entered the transfer portal on January 6th, following his redshirt freshman season, where he played sparingly, totaling 26 carries for 94 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground, while also recording 3 catches for 33 yards. The 5-foot-9, 182-pound running back from Bishop Gorman High School was ranked as the 92nd athlete and the 4th player from the state of Nevada in the 2024 recruiting class per 247 Sports, before signing with the Wildcats. Rice transferred to the University of Hawai'i on January 13th, where he will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Stay up to date with the Wildcats by bookmarking K-State On SI.