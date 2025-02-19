Utah And BYU Fans Ban Together In Kansas State's Dismay
If there's one thing that can bond BYU and Utah basketball fans, it's beating up on Kansas teams.
BYU handed dominant losses to Kansas and Kansas State, while Utah also clinched strong defensive victories over them.
Kansas State's star frontcourt of Coleman Hawkins and David N'Guessan have been absent the past two games, each averaging less than seven points while getting into early foul trouble.
The preseason expectations for the Jayhawks and Wildcats have not come to fruition, as both teams are now in dire situations for their seasons and Tournament hopes.
After dropping to BYU Tuesday night, Kansas coach Bill Self didn't hold back with his comments. The blowout loss was the worst in school history under Self.
“We need to regroup,” Self said. “Get away from each other for a day and go home. A lot of times with teams, there needs to be something happening to pull everybody together that is 'us against the outside.' And we’re going to have an opportunity to do that for sure. A lot of teams go through it, we just haven't been through it much at all in a long time. But we're certainly gonna go through it this time.”
Meanwhile, coach Jerome Tang and his Wildcats squad want to start another win streak after being the hottest team in the country a week ago.
"They'll be off their legs, but we got some mental work that we have to do," Tang said. "As a staff, we have to look and try and figure out some things. Nothing big, we just gotta tweak a few things."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.