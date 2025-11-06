K-State Volleyball Set for Home Matches Against Cincinnati, No. 20 Colorado
The Kansas State Wildcats volleyball team is ready to light up Morgan Family Arena once again. It is because they are about to begin a pivotal four-match home stretch this week. The Wildcats open the slate with a Big 12 showdown against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT. This means the tip-off is about to happen in a few hours. It will be followed by a high-profile clash with No. 20 Colorado on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT. Fans can catch all the action live on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.
Wildcats Return Home After a Grueling Road Run
K-State (12-7 overall, 5-6 Big 12) returns home after a demanding five-match road trip. It marks their first home appearance since October 10 against Texas Tech. The Wildcats capped their road swing with a 2-3 record. This was highlighted by a convincing 3-1 win over Utah before falling to No. 20 BYU in straight sets last Friday.
The Wildcats have navigated one of the toughest schedules in the conference. They did it with four of their last five matchups coming against ranked opponents. Despite the challenges, they’ve notched notable victories over No. 25 North Carolina and in-state rival No. 14 Kansas.
The return to Manhattan offers K-State a chance to regroup and make a push in Big 12 play. With a 2-4 mark against Top 25 opponents this season, the Wildcats have proven they can hold their own against elite competition.
Star Power in Purple Promises to Scout the Opponents
Thursday’s matchup features a Cincinnati (12-8, 4-6 Big 12) team that’s hungry to climb up the standings. K-State leads the all-time series 2-1, including a hard-fought five-set victory earlier this season on the road.
The challenge ramps up Saturday when No. 20 Colorado (20-3, 10-1 Big 12) comes to town. The Buffaloes are currently the top team in the conference standings.
Colorado has been on a tear, winning nine of its last ten matches and carrying a six-match winning streak into Manhattan. The matchup marks Kansas State’s fifth contest against a Top 25 opponent since mid-October, underscoring the Wildcats’ relentless schedule. Entering the weekend, K-State sits ninth in the Big 12, while Cincinnati is right behind in tenth place.
The Wildcats’ offensive engine is senior outside hitter Shaylee Myers. She ranks among the most prolific scorers in the country. Myers stands 12th nationally in kills per set (4.71) and 14th in points per set (5.18), trailing only Colorado’s Ana Burilovic among Big 12 competitors.
Senior setter Ava LeGrand continues to be the team’s steady playmaker. She notched her tenth double-double of the season at Utah with 48 assists and 11 digs. K-State enters this homestand ranked 41st in RPI and 47th in KPI, good for seventh-best in the league.
K-State’s previous battle with Cincinnati was one to remember. As a team, K-State piled up a season-high 79 kills that night. With two key Big 12 matchups on deck, this homestand offers the Wildcats a golden opportunity to strengthen their postseason case and energize the home crowd.
