MANHATTAN, Kan. — As the 2025 calendar year draws to a close, the Kansas State Wildcats are aiming to finish it with a much-needed Big 12 Conference victory on New Year's Eve.

The Wildcats' women’s basketball team welcomes the Cincinnati Bearcats to Bramlage Coliseum in a game that carries early importance in the race for a conference title. The game marks a long-awaited return home for the Wildcats, who will be playing in Manhattan for the first time in exactly three weeks.

Let's See the Kansas State and Cincinnati's Big 12 Series History

Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT, giving fans a chance to close out the year with Big 12 basketball inside the Octagon of Doom.

For those unable to attend in person, the game will stream live on ESPN+, with Brian Smoller, Missy Heidrick, and Sophie Smith on the call.

In the spirit of the holiday season, Kansas State is also hosting a $5 Day promotion. It is offering discounted general admission tickets and concessions to help pack Bramlage for the midweek showdown.

Both Kansas State and Cincinnati enter Wednesday’s matchup still searching for their first Big 12 win of the season. The Wildcats sit at 7-7 overall and 0-1 in conference play, while the Bearcats arrive in Manhattan with a 5-8 overall record and an identical 0-1 Big 12 mark.

The Wildcats are a perfect 3-0 all-time against Cincinnati, and head coach Jeff Mittie has enjoyed consistent success against the Bearcats throughout his career. Mittie owns a 7-1 personal coaching record versus Cincinnati.

Returning home could not come at a better time for Kansas State as the Wildcats have long made Bramlage Coliseum one of the toughest venues in the country, holding a 416-160 record all-time on their home floor. Their dominance is even stronger against non-conference opponents, where they boast a 241-33 record.

Under Jeff Mittie, that tradition has remained intact, as the program owns a146-52 record at Bramlage Coliseum under his guidance. Over the past two seasons alone, Kansas State has recorded 33 home wins, the most in any two-season span in program history.

This type of home-court edge will be crucial as the Wildcats look to bounce back from a difficult Big 12 opener at TCU. It's a game in which Kansas State shot 33.3 percent from the field despite 10-point performances from junior guard Taryn Sides and sophomore forward Jenessa Cotton.

Milestones and Young Talent Leading the Way

Sides continues to serve as the engine of the Wildcat offense as the junior guard currently ranks No. 24 on the Kansas State career assists list with 239 and needs just 11 more assists to become the No. 22 player in program history to reach 250.

Her efficiency stands out as well, as she holds a career assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.87, tied for the best mark in program history.

Ten of Mittie's 13 players on his roster are underclassmen, making this the third-youngest team in program history. That youth movement is powered by a freshman class ranked in the top 10 nationally by ESPN.

Kansas State’s roster also features an international presence with players from Belgium, Spain, Australia, and Slovenia.

The Wildcats average 27.7 points per game from their bench, ranking No. 3 among teams in the Big 12. That type of balance has helped Kansas State maintain its long-standing December success.

December has traditionally been a month of success throughout program history with a 253-105 all-time and have posted a .500 or better record in the final month of the year for 29 consecutive seasons.

