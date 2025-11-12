Kansas State Volleyball to Face Ranked Rivals Baylor and Kansas
Kansas State volleyball is gearing up for one of its toughest weeks of the season as they continue their four-match homestand inside Morgan Family Arena. The Wildcats will welcome two nationally ranked Big 12 rivals, No. 21 Baylor and No. 13 Kansas. Especially, for what promises to be an intense stretch of volleyball action in Manhattan.
Wildcats Riding Momentum into Ranked Matchups
The Wildcats (14-7, 7-6 Big 12) will first face Baylor (14-8, 9-5 Big 12) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. before hosting the 2025 Dillons Sunflower Showdown rematch with in-state rival Kansas (19-8, 10-3 Big 12) on Saturday at 1 p.m. Both matches will be key for K-State as they continue their push toward postseason contention.
K-State enters the week receiving votes in the latest AVCA Coaches Top 25 Poll after a perfect 2–0 run last week, including a dominant sweep of No. 20 Colorado. The Wildcats’ current RPI sits at 31, and they hold the eighth spot in the Big 12 standings heading into Week 12. Their ability to start strong has been a major factor in their success. K-State owns an 11–1 record when winning the opening set, showcasing their consistency and resilience.
Senior outside hitter Shaylee Myers continues to be the heartbeat of this K-State squad. Myers was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season. It was followed by another stellar performance that highlighted her dominance at the net. Across last week’s matches, Myers tallied 32 kills, 16 digs, three blocks, and one ace, totaling 35.0 points.
Her numbers place her among the best in the conference, ranking fourth in the Big 12 for kills per set (4.57), total kills, and points per set (5.00), and fifth in total points. On the national stage, Myers ranks 12th in kills per set (4.70) and 14th in points per set (5.16), cementing her status as one of the country’s elite offensive forces.
Big 12 Powerhouses Collide in Manhattan
This week’s slate marks Kansas State’s seventh Top 25 matchup in a nine-match stretch, a testament to the Big 12’s depth this season. The Wildcats have gone 3–4 against ranked opponents so far in 2025 and will look to add two more statement wins to their resume.
Their in-state rivals, the No. 13 Kansas Jayhawks, come into the weekend tied for second in the league standings with Colorado. The Jayhawks have been on fire, going 9–1 in their last 10 matches, with their only loss coming against K-State. Meanwhile, Baylor sits fifth in the standings, entering the match with a 14–8 overall record and a 9–5 mark in Big 12 play.
K-State also saw several other standouts rise to the occasion last week. Aniya Clinton, returning for the first time since October 29, recorded a match-high 17 kills. Meanwhile, senior setter Ava LeGrand posted her 11th double-double of the year against Cincinnati, tallying 44 assists and 19 digs. Myers added another double-double of her own with 21 kills and 10 digs in that same contest.
Both marquee matches will stream live on ESPN+ and the ESPN app, with live stats available on the K-State volleyball schedule page. Fans eager to catch the action in person can grab single-match tickets through the SI Ticket.
