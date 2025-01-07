WATCH: Kansas State Star Commit Linkon Cure's Senior Highlight Reel
There are many positive adjectives to describe Kansas State five-star tight end Linkon Cure, and a lot the team should be excited about.
But just in case anyone forgot, here's a reminder. Cure reposted his highlight reel from his senior season at Goodland High School, where he had 54 receptions for 1,050 yards and 23 total touchdowns.
This compilation features the jaw-dropping plays that made Cure the 2025 class's No. 1 tight end recruit: broken tackles, athletic downfield plays, and incredible catches, whether contested or climbing the ladder to pull down receptions. Cure has attributes similar to a receiver with his downhill speed and shifty moves to separate from his opponents.
Upon Cure's initial signing, K-State coach Chris Klieman discussed all the ways the tight end could be utilized offensively.
"He can be a flex guy; he can be kind of a pseudo wide receiver as he develops from a weight and strength standpoint," Klieman said after acquiring Cure in December. "His versatility is going to be so important for what we do offensively, and we can highlight guys like that and the fact that he's one of the best athletes in the country—not just in the state, but in the country—speed, size, strength, ability to jump, run, all those things."
The Wildcats need receiving help as some key receivers departed in the transfer portal. Cure could complement star receiver Jayce Brown as the team's one-two punch.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.