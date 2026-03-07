Key Reasons Why Collin Klein Will Succeed As Kansas State Coach

The Kansas State Wildcats will have a familiar face running the team for the 2026 campaign, and that's their very own Collin Klein.

Klein is not even 40 years old, and he already has a solid coaching resume. He has a winning DNA. Is it going to work out between him and the Wildcats? Well, Klein is not one to be underestimated. Whether as a former player or coach, wherever he goes, winning follows him, and the team's winning percentage increases.

Before signing with the Wildcats in December on a five-year deal, Klein led the Texas A&M program to an 11-1 record. When he was an assistant coach at Kansas State in the early 2020s, the team reached the Big 12 championship in 2022. Therefore, it's safe to say he'll be an asset, not a liability. Klein is not afraid of challenges. That's why he's having the success he's having so far at the age of 36.

Klein is one of the best to step foot in Kansas State. The university and the football team mean a lot to him and his family. He can't wait to get on the field, build a bond with the players, and get to work leading them to bigger things. The Wildcats have gotten a taste of several bowl game appearances under Klein years ago. Klein is back, and he has unfinished business.

One of Klein's strongest attributes is his value for hard work and discipline. To be successful, players need to focus on putting in relentless hours in their craft. Klein knows how to use his players' strengths on offense, especially the quarterback. He knows how to say and do the right things to bolster the offense's confidence and read the defense.

Coaches must have their own philosophy for bringing out the best in players. Klein is calm and humble. That's his demeanor, and it works for him and any team he coaches. Not all coaches like to get in players' faces or say something harsh to get them to play hard. Klein is built differently in a good way.

Kansas State finished the regular season at 6-6. Klein will be one of the reasons the Wildcats program will change for the better. It's going to take more than one season for him to deliver the winning results. Klein will need the right players at all positions, and the coaching staff must do their part as well. There's a strong connection between Klein and the program, and he knows what it takes to win.

