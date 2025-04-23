Where Do Former Kansas State Draft Prospects Place In Latest Rankings?
The NFL Draft is tomorrow night, and each mock draft feels more realistic as the hours count down to the official event.
Here's where the former Kansas State prospects rank on a mock draft by Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski. The players were ranked on a scale of 3-10 based on their potential at the professional level.
DJ Giddens (6.7: Potential Role Player / 4th Round) - No. 15 among RUNNING BACKS, No. 126 OVERALL
Jacob Parrish (6.8: Potential Role Player / 4th Round) - No. 17 among CORNERBACKS, No. 140 OVERALL
Interestingly, safety Jacob Parrish was not on the board, despite being as high as a third-round projection in other mock drafts.
FORMER K-STATE RB DJ GIDDENS DRAWS COMPARISONS TO RAIDERS LEGEND MARCUS ALLEN
Former Kansas State running back DJ Giddens is getting high acclaim as the Draft nears.
He's drawn similarities to players like former Pro Bowler Ryan Matthews, but his most recent player comparison is perhaps his biggest praise.
Giddens is starting to be consistently compared to Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen, who won a Super Bowl MVP with the (then Los Angeles) Raiders in the mid-1980s. Giddens said it "feels good" being correlated with the Raiders legend.
"I always tell people I wanna have my own running style, but the reality of it is if you're getting compared to certain great players like that, then that means you must be doing something right," Giddens said on Good Morning Football Tuesday morning. "I like it, so I just gotta keep going.”
Giddens is projected to be selected as early as Day 2. Although he's slipped a bit in recent mock drafts, he is still anticipated to benefit teams like the Dallas Cowboys or Pittsburgh Steelers. He compiled 3,087 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns in his Wildcats career.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.