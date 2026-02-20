Kansas State and new head coach Collin Klein have hit the ground running for the 2027 recruiting class, scheduling official visits with many of the team's top targets. The Wildcats have received one commitment thus far in the 2027 class, with the commitment of three-star cornerback Nazir Pitchford earlier this month. I got a chance to catch up with some of K-State's upcoming visitors, including three-star Tulsa (OK) Booker T. Washington High School defensive lineman Dawayne Jones.

Dawayne Jones

Jones scheduled his official visit to Manhattan for June 5th-7th as he looks to see what Kansas State has to offer. With family ties to the program, an official visit makes sense for the 4-star to get a greater look into first-year coach Collin Klein.

"I’m looking forward to being around the program and getting the full experience," Jones tells Kansas State on SI. "Since my brother played there, it already feels like family, but this visit is about seeing it for myself. I want to spend time with the players and coaches and really picture myself there."

Dawayne's brother, Wayne Jones, played for the Wildcats from 2018 to 2021, giving Dawayne some familiarity with the program.

Kansas State's new defensive tackles coach, Jordan Dove, has played a major role in Jones' recruitment, earning props from the 2027 defensive lineman.

He looks forward to spending time with defensive line coach Buddy Wyatt.

"I’m most excited to talk more with [Wyatt] since that’s who I’d be working with every day.," Jones said. "We’ve built a strong relationship, and I like how real he’s been with me throughout the process."

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive lineman's recruitment has been highly competitive to this point as he has received 25 offers thus far, according to 247Sports.

As of now, there is no clear frontrunner, but Jones' visit to Manhattan could be a difference maker for the Wildcats as they look to land the impressive defensive lineman.

When he was asked what this visit could mean for Kansas State in his recruitment, Jones thinks the official visit brings the Wildcats' staff an opportunity to separate from the pack.

"This visit could help them even more.," Jones said. "The relationships are already strong, so getting back on campus and seeing everything up close could really separate them.

"They’re definitely in a strong spot right now. The family connection and the way the staff treats me stand out a lot. I’m still taking my time, but they’re near the top for sure."

Even though it's early, the Wildcats currently control their own destiny in Jones' recruitment and sit in a great spot, being ranked in his top 12 as of November 12th, 2025.

BEYOND BLESSED to be in this position all of the Glory goes to Jesus and his Grace! @BookerTFootball @NateGoodman19 @Ck2Sports pic.twitter.com/bCHvwuRLzg — Dawayne Jones 4⭐️ (@Dawaynejones14) November 12, 2025

Jones was re-offered by Kansas State and their new coaching staff on January 21st, 2026, following an impressive junior season.

He was named Oklahoma District 5A-3 Defensive Lineman of the Year for the second straight season.

Considered a versatile piece along the defensive line, Jones possesses an impressive combination of explosiveness, technique, and power, that allows him to succeed in both rushing the passer and stopping the run.

As a recruit, Jones is currently ranked as the No. 32 defensive lineman and the No. 7 player Oklahoma for the 2027 cycle by 247Sports and projects as a future impact player wherever he lands.

Blessed to be Re-offered by the new staff at Kansas State! @CoachBrianLepak ! Excited and beyond blessed for the opportunity!! @CK_KleinCollin pic.twitter.com/2uoF3ATtvV — Dawayne Jones 4⭐️ (@Dawaynejones14) January 21, 2026

More From K-State on SI