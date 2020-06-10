LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

LSU Baseball 2020 MLB Draft Tracker: Multiple Tiger Players, Commits Expecting to Hear Names Called

Glen West

LSU coach Paul Mainieri thinks this will be a draft unlike any other. That’s saying something for a guy who will be entering his 38th year as a college baseball head coach. 


In an interview with Baton Rouge radio show “After Further Review” Mainieri said because of the five-round format, teams could see an unprecedented amount of players return and high school prospects show up.

“I think we’re going to see some things we haven’t seen in past years as far as guys returning to the team,” Mainieri said. “You just never know what’s going to happen with the draft next week and what’s going on behind the scenes.

The first round is set to start at 6 p.m. CT and there are a few players that could hear their names called Wednesday night. 

Cole Henry and Daniel Cabrera are the most likely candidates to be taken in the first round while catcher commit Drew Romo could also be selected.

Here’s a list of LSU players and prospects to watch over the next few days:

2019 LSU Players

Cole Henry-Pitcher

AJ Labas- Pitcher

Devin Fontenot- Relief Pitcher

Zack Mathis- Infield

Saul Garza- Catcher

Daniel Cabrera-Outfield

2020 Commits

Drew Romo- Catcher

Ty Floyd- Pitcher

Jordan Thompson- Infield

Brody Drost- Outfield


Also on Wednesday, the NCAA lifted some restrictions on college baseball rosters to aid the impending roster overloads. There will be no limitation on roster size and the 25% scholarship limit was eliminated for the year according to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.

With the NCAA releasing this information before the draft, it helps the Tiger better access how to handle the roster, particularly since there won't be a roster limit for next season.

Follow along for updates throughout Wednesday and Thursday evening to see how the draft shakes up for the Tigers.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Meet 2021 LSU Recruit Keenan Landry, the Louisiana Native That Wants to Help Mold the Next Generation

Why football isn’t the only goal Landry has and what the business he wants to one day open

Glen West

SEC Roundtable: Noteworthy News Facing LSU, Conference Teams As Voluntary Workouts Kick Off

Orgeron says players are in phenomenal shape upon return to school

Glen West

SEC Announces Media Days Will Be Held Virtually in 2020

Glen West

Development of LSU Football Rising Sophomores Will Be Key Factor in Tigers 2020 Success

Both sides of the ball feature sophomores that will require noticeable year two jump

Glen West

Two Young Defensive Linemen Could be the Next Great Ones for LSU Football

Roy, Jackson are comparable to a number of past LSU defensive line legends

Brian Smith

by

Glen West

2022 Recruit Blake Miller “Happy” With LSU Football Offer, Talks Joe Burrow’s Impact on Ohio Players

A Ohio native, Miller has followed Burrow’s career from Ohio State through Heisman season at LSU

Glen West

With MLB Draft Set For Wednesday, Here's a Look at LSU Baseball Players and Commits That Could Be Selected

Cabrera, Henry most likely LSU starters to be taken in first few rounds

Glen West

Update: W.H.O. Walks Back Claim That Asymptotic Coronavirus Patients “Rarely” Spread Disease

Another positive step in fans ultimately being allowed in the stands

Glen West

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron on First Day of Workouts, How Leadership Committee Wants to Spark Real Change

Tigers will work out in six separate groups of 20 players in effort to be safe and practice social distancing

Glen West

Three “Under the Radar“ LSU Football Juniors That Are Poised for Breakout 2020 Season

Hines, Thomas, Baskerville all experienced vets that will need to step up with positions wide open

Harrison Valentine

by

Glen West