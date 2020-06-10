LSU Baseball 2020 MLB Draft Tracker: Multiple Tiger Players, Commits Expecting to Hear Names Called

LSU coach Paul Mainieri thinks this will be a draft unlike any other. That’s saying something for a guy who will be entering his 38th year as a college baseball head coach.





In an interview with Baton Rouge radio show “After Further Review” Mainieri said because of the five-round format, teams could see an unprecedented amount of players return and high school prospects show up.

“I think we’re going to see some things we haven’t seen in past years as far as guys returning to the team,” Mainieri said. “You just never know what’s going to happen with the draft next week and what’s going on behind the scenes.

The first round is set to start at 6 p.m. CT and there are a few players that could hear their names called Wednesday night.

Cole Henry and Daniel Cabrera are the most likely candidates to be taken in the first round while catcher commit Drew Romo could also be selected.

Here’s a list of LSU players and prospects to watch over the next few days:

2019 LSU Players

Cole Henry-Pitcher

AJ Labas- Pitcher

Devin Fontenot- Relief Pitcher

Zack Mathis- Infield

Saul Garza- Catcher

Daniel Cabrera-Outfield

2020 Commits

Drew Romo- Catcher

Ty Floyd- Pitcher

Jordan Thompson- Infield

Brody Drost- Outfield





Also on Wednesday, the NCAA lifted some restrictions on college baseball rosters to aid the impending roster overloads. There will be no limitation on roster size and the 25% scholarship limit was eliminated for the year according to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.

With the NCAA releasing this information before the draft, it helps the Tiger better access how to handle the roster, particularly since there won't be a roster limit for next season.

Follow along for updates throughout Wednesday and Thursday evening to see how the draft shakes up for the Tigers.