Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Bet on Plenty of Runs in Diamondbacks vs. Rockies)
MLB action continues on Thursday with seven games set to take place across the Majors.
With limited opportunities today, we need to make the most of them. If you're looking for the right bets to place, you're in the right spot. I have three bets locked in for tonight's action, so it's time to dive into them.
Top MLB Picks Today
- Cubs -110 vs. Blue Jays via BetMGM
- Mets -1.5 (+110) vs. Braves via BetMGM
- Diamondbacks vs. Rockies OVER 12.5 (-108) via FanDuel
Cubs vs. Blue Jays Prediction
The starting pitching matchup weighs heavily in favor of the Cubs in this game. Matthew Boyd has been fantastic this season, sporting a 2.45 ERA. Max Scherzer gets the start for the Blue Jays, and while he has been solid at times, his 4.21 ERA shows that he's not the pitcher he used to be. The Blue Jays' offense is going to have a strong offensive game to make up for the mismatch between the two starting pitchers.
I think the Cubs should be slight favorites in this game, so with the odds set as a coin flip, I'll back the Cubs to win this afternoon's game along with the series.
Pick: Cubs -110
Braves vs. Mets Prediction
If the Mets can't win this game with margin, I have little hope of them sticking around enough to make the MLB Playoffs. They get to tee off against Bryce Elder, who has had a bad year on the mound, sporting an ERA of 6.12. Meanwhile, Kodai Senga and his 2.30 ERA will get the start for the Mets.
New York's offense has finally woken up in recent weeks, including scoring six runs in last night's loss, so as long as their pitching can hold together, betting them to cover the 1.5-point run line seems like a great bet to make at +110 odds.
Pick: Mets -1.5 (+110)
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Prediction
I don't care how high the total is, I'm going to bet the OVER. The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies are set to face off at Coors Field, and we have a pitching matchup that is sure to produce a high score. Eduardo Rodriguez (5.68 ERA) of the Diamondbacks is set to take on Bradley Blalock (7.89 ERA) of the Rockies. A pitching matchup this bad at Coors Field is a recipe for a high-scoring affair. Let's bet the OVER.
Pick: OVER 12.5 (-108)
