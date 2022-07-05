Crews, Morgan Named to Final 26-Man Team USA Roster

The LSU duo will head to the Netherlands on Wednesday as they prepare for competition

Per LSU Baseball Press Release - LSU center fielder Dylan Crews and first baseman Tre' Morgan have been named to the final 26-man U.S. Collegiate National Team Roster, USA Baseball announced on Tuesday.

The U.S. Collegiate National Team will compete at Honkbalweek Haarlem from July 8-15 at Pim Mulier Stadium in Haarlem, Netherlands.

The final squad was named after completing the 2022 Collegiate National Team Training Camp, a five-game intrasquad series played throughout North Carolina.

LSU is one of five schools with two players on the U.S. Collegiate National Team, along with Florida State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.

Team USA will travel to the Netherlands on Wednesday and begin Honkbalweek Haarlem on Saturday. The Stars and Stripes open against Japan at 7 a.m. CT Saturday and follow with games against Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands and Curacao to complete group play. All games will be streamed online via HonkbalSoftbal.tv.

The 2022 Collegiate Team is led by Manager Mike Bianco of Ole Miss, and he is joined on the staff by Xan Barksdale, Scott Brown (Vanderbilt), Cliff Godwin (East Carolina), Josh Holliday (Oklahoma State) and Mike's son Drew Bianco, who is serving as Team USA's bullpen coach after completing his fourth season as an LSU player.

The U.S. has competed at Honkbalweek Haarlem five times since 2000 and has earned four gold medals in that time, including winning the championship in its most recent appearance at the event in 2014. Team USA also won gold in the event’s 2000, 2002, and 2008 editions and earned a bronze medal in 2012.

(Per LSU Baseball Press Release)