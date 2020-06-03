LSU Baseball Commit Dylan Crews Pulls Out Of MLB Draft, Will Head to Baton Rouge

Paul Mainieri and LSU baseball received word that one of its top prospects in the 2020 class would be pulling his name from the MLB Draft and head to Baton Rouge.

Outfielder Dylan Crews out of Longwood, Florida, a projected first round pick from multiple draft outlets, will join the Tigers in what is expected to be a loaded roster in 2020.





“It’s been a dream of mine to get on campus and play for a great program in front of the best fans in the country,” Crews wrote in a social media post. “I look forward to revisiting the draft process in 2023. I’d like to thank God, all the scouts throughout the years, all the coaches that have helped me get here throughout the years and most importantly my family for all of the support. Can’t wait to be a Tiger and compete for a national championship.“

A down summer was the reason for his drop in draft stock as he was at one time ranked the No. 2 prospect in the 2020 class by Baseball America. Crews was most recently ranked as the No. 54 prospect by the publication.

He will step in and join a crowded, youthful outfield that includes Maurice Hampton, Giovanni DiGiacomo and Drew Bianco.





With still plenty of time before the 2020 season, there are questions remaining with how the roster will ultimately shape out. Outfielder Daniel Cabrera and pitcher Cole Henry are the most likely draft departures from last year’s team.

However with the NCAA a granting an extra year of eligibility for all spring athletes, will it pivot their thinking and potentially return to school?

If LSU is able to retain one or both of those guys, it'll truly be a stacked roster for the Tigers. With Jaden Hill, Landon Marceaux and AJ Labas expected to return, the future on the mound is solidified.

The infield and outfield is a lot less known at the time as Cade Beloso at first base, Zack Mathis at third and Alex Milazzo behind the plate figure to be the only players you can pencil in as starters in 2021.

Veterans like Eric Walker and Hal Hughes have entered their names in the transfer portal, with Hughes electing to finish his career at Rice.

Mainieri and company also await the decisions of a few of the other top commits in the 2020 class including catcher Drew Romo and pitcher Ty Floyd.