Former LSU Baseball Coach Paul Mainieri Quickly Shuts Down Coaching Return Rumors

Former LSU head baseball coach Paul Mainieri was recently linked to potentially filling the role as the head coach of Notre Dame, but that was quickly shut down by the legendary coach.

The Fighting Irish are fresh off of a historic run to the College World Series but are searching to fill their head coaching position after the departure of Link Jarrett. Jarrett left Notre Dame to return to his alma mater, Florida State.

Mainieri, who was the head coach of Notre Dame for quite some time before taking over for LSU, denied the rumors before they could spread. Electing to stay retired and maintain his spot as an LSU ambassador, Mainieri didn’t blink once the Notre Dame position opened, knowing he’s content with where he is at.

One of the most decorated coaches in college baseball history, Mainieri led the Fighting Irish to an abundance of wins before his LSU stint, with over a third of his career victories coming at Notre Dame. During his time in South Bend, he led the Irish to a College World Series of his own, winning just one game.

With over 1,500 wins in his career and a 2009 national championship on his resume, Mainieri is one of the most accomplished college coaches of all time. Serving as an Athletic Ambassador for the Tigers, still living in Baton Rouge, there isn’t much left for Mainieri to prove in the college game.

Notre Dame will continue their head coaching search after Jarrett’s departure as they look to reload and make another College World Series run. A dark horse this season, the Fighting Irish certainly have a chance to come back stronger next season and make yet another run in Omaha.