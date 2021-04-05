LSU Coach Paul Mainieri Says Early Reports on Jaden Hill "Not Positive"

LSU coach Paul Mainieri has yet to speak with Jaden Hill or the team doctor examining his injured elbow. But the early reports from what Mainieri has been told are "not positive" regarding Hill's injury.

Mainieri did say that Hill will not pitch against Kentucky this weekend and that AJ Labas will move into that Saturday starter role behind Landon Marceaux. The team hasn't decided what it will do with its third starting role for the weekend at this time.

In order to get a good look at his options, Mainieri will start freshman Garrett Edwards on Tuesday against McNeese State in order to get a good look at him in a starter role. Edwards hasn't started a game since the Tigers' midweek performance against ULL during the first week of the season.

Edwards and freshman Will Hellmers are the only two pitchers with some starting cache under their belt outside of Marceaux and Labas.

While in the middle of what would become a five pitch walk against Vanderbilt on Friday evening, Hill released a ball in a 2-0 count and grimmaced. With his back completely turned to home plate, athletic trainer Corey Couture and coach Paul Mainieri ran out to see what was troubling the Tigers' ace pitcher.

Hill threw 37 pitches, allowing two hits and three runs with two strikeouts on the evening before having to come out of the game. Mainieri said that Hill was feeling fine until that final pitch, a changeup, where he felt something wrong in his elbow. There was no pain according to what Hill told Mainieri, which was thought to be a positive sign as a tear or major structural damage would've been felt instantly.

Story will be updated as more info is provided.