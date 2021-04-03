LSU Pitcher Jaden Hill Forced to Leave Vanderbilt Outing With Injury

Hill leaves game in second inning as Tigers allow five runs in second inning

As if LSU's start to the 2021 SEC schedule wasn't bad enough, on Friday evening one of its most talented players went down with an injury. In the second inning of the Tigers game two outing against the Commodores, pitcher Jaden Hill had to come off the mound with an unknown injury.

While in the middle of what would become a five pitch walk, Hill released a ball in a 2-0 count and grimmaced. With his back completely turned to home plate, athletic trainer Corey Couture and coach Paul Mainieri ran out to see what was troubling the Tigers' ace pitcher.

According to the ESPN broadcast, analyst and former LSU pitcher Ben McDonald noticed that Hill was flexing his throwing arm in a way that signaled a forearm or elbow injury.

Hill threw 37 pitches, allowing two hits and three runs with two strikeouts on the evening before having to come out of the game. Alex Brady replaced Hill on the mound and five runs were able to come across in the inning to put LSU in a gigantic hole.

This is a developing situation and hope to learn more after the game from coach Paul Mainieri.

Story will be updated as more information is provided.