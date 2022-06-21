Skip to main content

LSU Adds Baylor Shortstop Via Transfer Portal

Tigers add starting shortstop Jack Pineda via portal, provide LSU with elite defensive presence

The Tigers offseason transactions continue, this time adding Baylor shortstop Jack Pineda Monday afternoon. Jay Johnson and LSU have been looking for a shortstop since the season ended, finding one rather quickly in Pineda.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder has been the starter for Baylor the last two seasons, playing both second base and shortstop, but took over full-time at shortstop midway through 2021.

Also earning Honorable Mention All-Big 12 the last two seasons, Pineda is due for a breakout year and put it all together both at the plate and in the field.

Hitting .300 this past season and leading Baylor in hits, doubles and triples, his ability to get on base is a piece the Tigers will surely use to their advantage. Starting to get some power underneath him, he was third on the team with seven homers last year as well.

It’s no surprise Coach Johnson attacked Pineda in the transfer portal. After LSU and Baylor squared off last season, Pineda came up clutch on numerous occasions for the Bears, proving to Johnson this is someone who can make a change in Baton Rouge.

A Tigers team that struggled defensively at the shortstop position in 2022, Pineda will look to be a difference maker for LSU. Jordan Thompson saw challenges fielding last year, now facing stiff competition against Pineda for starting duties in 2023.

Adding Pineda is offseason move No. 2 for the Tigers since their season ended a few weeks back. Earning the commitment from two-time Big East Pitcher of the Year, Dylan Tebrake, earlier this month, LSU is well on their way to reload this roster for the 2023 season. 

