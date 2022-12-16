Skip to main content

LSU Baseball Adds Commitment From Top 2024 Prospect

Tigers reel in another top 10 player in the 2024 cycle, Konnor Griffin the latest.
The LSU baseball program added a commitment from 2024 two-way star Konnor Griffin Thursday evening. Rated as Perfect Game’s No. 1 player in the country, Head Coach Jay Johnson reels in another top player in the high school ranks.

A do-it-all player on the diamond, Griffin has played shortstop, outfielder, third base and is a right-handed pitcher with a fastball that has reached 93 mph.

Griffin, who is rated the No. 1 high school prospect in the 2024 MLB Draft, comes out of Jackson Prep in Mississippi. It’ll be a challenge to get the youngster on campus given his draft status, but for the Tigers to gain a commitment from such a coveted prospect proves this program is continuing to trend in the right direction.

But Griffin’s path to becoming the No. 1 player in the 2024 class is different. Originally a 2025 prospect, the gifted athlete decided to reclassify and enter the 2024 cycle, making his ranking that much more impressive given his age.

In his freshman campaign this past season, Griffin posted a .476 batting average with a .617 on-base percentage, according to MS Scoreboard. He also added an 8-2 record from the mound with a 1.64 ERA, striking out 59 and walking 15 batters through 42⅔ innings.

Jay Johnson Talks Gaining Continuity

“There were a few things that were really important,” Johnson said. “Obviously we have a ton of new players so building the concept of team with really good returners was a priority. To this point we’ve done as much as we can and that was positive.

“We were more deliberate with things this year because of the amount of new players but the work was much more quality and I say that because the foundation with how we’re gonna roll was more set in stone.”

