LSU Baseball Adds Top Ranked Catcher Cade Arrambide to 2024 Class

LSU baseball continues their dominance in recruitment, this time dipping into the high school game and landing Cade Arrambide, the nation’s No. 1 catcher. After recently decommitting from Florida, Arrambide finds his new home rather quickly.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder out of Tomball, Tex. has a solid frame and strong lower body. His progression over his short high school career to this point has been eye-opening, taking the next step his sophomore year with much more room to grow.

Entering his junior year, he sits with a pop-up time of 1.84 seconds, which is a significant improvement from his freshman campaign.

At the plate, Arrambide displays tremendous bat speed with a ton of upside. Extreme physicality and strength in his swing, he’ll continue making advances in his game before he takes his talent to Baton Rouge in 2024.

Along with being named the No. 1 catcher in the country, Arrambide is also the No. 11 prospect nationally, proving head coach Jay Johnson is still one of the top recruiters in college baseball and is in this for the long haul.

After LSU hired former Duke associate head coach Josh Jordan earlier this week, his player development skills with catchers and outfielders should surely benefit Arrambide once with the Tigers.

Jordan has proven to be one of the best in the business when it comes to maximizing his players potential, which is an addition to this coaching staff that will only make the LSU program that much stronger.

This is the first commitment for the Tigers with their fully assembled staff and it is quite the grand slam pledge. Arrambide is a player who will only elevate this squad once on campus as this new era of LSU baseball continues hitting their stride.