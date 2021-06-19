Report: LSU Has Interviewed Two Candidates for Baseball Job, Expanding Search to CWS Coaches

The LSU baseball coaching search has been plenty of smoke but not much fire in terms of concrete details surrounding the position. On Saturday, it was reported by Glenn Guilbeau The Daily Advertiser that athletic director Scott Woodward had interviewed Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco and East Carolina coach Cliff Godwin, but an offer was not extended.

It was also reported that Woodward and the LSU administration is expanding its search to coaches currently competing in the College World Series. The search will include Tennessee coach Tony Vitello, Arizona coach Jay Johnson and Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin. Since Woodward's arrival to Baton Rouge, he has made only a few hires but there has been a theme of locating a candidate and acting quickly to get the job done.

With the administration having interest in coaches still competing for a national championship, it makes sense why a decision hasn't yet been made and why it could be another week or two before the Tigers pull the trigger on a hire. This is the first time Vitello's name has popped up in relation to the LSU job.

Before Saturday's report, it was not widely expected that the Tigers had shown much interest in the young up and comer that's led Tennessee to a World Series berth in his fourth season. LSU had focused primarily on the established collegiate coaches like Bianco, Godwin and early in the process, Kevin O'Sullivan.

Corbin is viewed as a longshot candidate to take over the LSU program but people also said that about Kim Mulkey coaching the women's basketball program initially.

In addition to Paul Mainieri's retirement, the program has lost hitting coach Eddie Smith to a head coaching position at Utah Valley and recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain to Texas A&M.

Updates will be provided as more news surfaces on the baseball coaching search.