Recap of LSU Baseball Prospects Selected on Day Two of MLB Draft

LSU baseball will be watching closely as a number of players of its current roster and high school recruits are selected in the 2021 MLB Draft.

After going the first round without any selections, LSU exploded in day two of the draft with a number of prominent prospects going off the board in rounds two through 10. A number of players have addressed whether or not they will be returning on social media, including recruit Cale Lansville, who has a mid 90s fastball and will be a big addition to the pitching staff.

After going undrafted in day two, all eyes will be on outfielder Gavin Dugas and pitcher Devin Fontenot moving forward. Here's a look at who was selected, signing bonus value and chances of winding up in Baton Rouge.

Ben Kudrna (Pitcher): Pick No. 43, Kansas City Royals

Pick Value: $1.73 million

Kudrna is one of the best pitching prospects in the country as he's been a high value MLB draft pick for quite some time because of his velocity, which can touch 97 mph on his fastball. He's been one of the premier recruits in the Tigers' class and while he is committed, don't expect him to sign with the purple and gold.

That $1.73 million signing bonus is hard to turn away and for a guy with major league stuff already, a chance to develop in the minor leagues for a couple of seasons is an enticing option.

Jaden Hill (Pitcher)- Pick No. 44, Colorado Rockies

Pick Value: $1.69 million

For LSU's Friday night starter at the beginning of the season, it was a difficult season to swallow for Hill. After showing such promise out of the bullpen during his sophomore season, the expectations on Hill were massive. He certainly had his moments, displaying that 94-97 mph velocity on his fastball and showing improvement with his offspeed pitches as his season wore on.

But a torn UCL suffered in what was the biggest game of his career against Vanderbilt ultimately cost him the rest of his season and caused him to drop from a potential top 10 pick to the second round. The value of drafting Hill is still very high as he's proven to be a dilligent worker during his time in Baton Rouge.

Hill will not return to the Tigers for the 2022 season as he continues to rehab his injury and begin his career in the minor leagues. He has potential to be a huge arm out of the bullpen in his major league future.

Carter Jensen (Catcher)- Pick No. 78, Kansas City Royals

Pick Value: $793,000

Jensen is one of two catchers in the 2022 recruiting class for the Tigers, the other being Ian Moller. Ideally getting one of the two on campus would be the preferred option but the Tigers do have a little more flexibility now that the program has brought in transfer Tyler McManus.

With Jensen being picked this high, it likely means he's agreed to terms with the Royals so he's not coming to school. All eyes immediately turned to Moller, who went later in the draft.

Landon Marceaux (Pitcher)- Pick No. 80, Los Angeles Angels

Pick Value: $767,800

Marceaux fell to the third round of the draft to the Angels which is about where he was expected to be taken. Coming off a tremendous season as LSU's most consistent starter, posting a 2.54 ERA with 116 strikeouts in 18 appearances. He started the most games in the SEC during the 2021 season and will now get his career started with the Angels.

With a fastball that sits anywhere from 90-94 mph and that devastating slider he has to his arsenal, Marceaux has a chance to outplay his draft position and be a consistent rotation piece for an MLB team.

Brock Selvidge (Pitcher)- Pick No. 92, New York Yankees

Pick Value: $637,600

This one stings for the purples and gold as Selvidge is one of those borderline players who was thinking of coming to school. With a third round pick value at over $600,000, it's going to be hard for Jay Johnson and company to keep Selvidge from signing professionally.

As a left handed thrower, Selvidge has a fastball velocity that can touch 94 mph and would be a huge addition to the 2022 staff if Johnson and new pitching coach Jason Kelly can convince him to come to school. Will be a situation worth monitoring in the coming days.

Ian Moller (Catcher)- Pick No. 103, Texas Rangers

Pick Value: $565,600

The second catcher of LSU's 2021 signing class came off the board early in the fourth round. Moller was viewed as one of the all around best catchers in this recruiting class and later announced that he'd be signing with the Rangers.

With both Moller and Jensen selected high in the draft, the transfer of McManus was vital for the Tigers.