LSU Baseball: Fall Ball Scrimmage Updates

Friday’s scrimmage moved to 3 p.m. CT, Saturday and Sunday scrimmages open to general public.
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s fall baseball intra-squad scrimmages are scheduled this weekend at 3 p.m. CT Friday, 1 p.m. CT Saturday and 11 a.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Friday’s scrimmage has been moved from its original start time of 5 p.m. to 3 p.m. due to the weather forecast, and it is open only to members of the Coaches Committee, the LSU Baseball booster club. The scrimmages on Saturday and Sunday are free and open to the general public.

Founded in 1984 by legendary coach Skip Bertman, the Coaches Committee is the longest-tenured booster organization in LSU Athletics. Coaches Committee support is one of the driving factors in the program’s success.

All Coaches Committee funds go directly to team needs and player development enhancements within the program, as well as facility upgrades. Fans are encouraged to join LSU Baseball’s Coaches Committee at www.LSUsports.net/coachescommittee.

Gates to the stadium this weekend will open approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of each scrimmage, and fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance.

Admission and parking are also free later this fall for LSU’s home exhibition game versus McNeese at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, November 6, and the annual Purple-Gold World Series November 17-19.

LSU opens the 2023 season on Friday, February 17, when the Tigers play host to Western Michigan in Game 1 of a three-game series in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

(Per LSU Baseball Press Release)

