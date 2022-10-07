Dylan Crews Taking on Leadership Role, Be a Voice in the Locker Room

LSU outfielder Dylan Crews has asserted himself as one of the top talents in all of college baseball. Making a name for himself as a freshman then taking over as a sophomore, he’s put his name in the conversation as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

But the slugger will have to take on a different role this season. Surrounded by a number of gifted athletes, Crews understands he’s the top dog, but in order to see success it’ll take a bought in group to compete as one rather than individual statistics.

“We’ve got lots of great guys in this locker room,” Crews said. “It’s tough too because when you get a lot of talent like this, it’s hard to get everybody on the one train. There’s a lot of individualism so we’re getting past that and it’s more about we instead of me.”

Crews and head coach Jay Johnson have been two peas in a pod from the start. With the coaching pedigree Johnson attains, for Crews to have the chance to learn from a college baseball legend has been a blessing.

But even Johnson is sometimes amazed at what his junior outfielder is capable of. It’s rare to see a college guy be so dominant, but that’s precisely what Crews has been since arriving in Baton Rouge.

Crews has gained tremendous notoriety over the last two seasons. Being named the 2021 National Freshman of the Year by Perfect Game, he carried over his success from last season into 2022.

“Dylan, this dude is a different cat in terms of talent,” Johnson said. “This doesn’t show up in college baseball very often but how hard he works, how disciplined he is, the type of teammate he is, they’re on it. They want to be ultra successful for the team. We’re in a really good spot with those guys.”

The SEC Co-Player of the Year this year batted .349 last season with 11 doubles, four triples, 22 homers, 72 RBI and 73 runs. He was voted a first-team All-American by the Collegiate Baseball newspaper.

Now, Crews looks to put it all together in his final season with the Tigers. Rather than be the quiet guy in the locker room, he’s taken on a leadership role for this squad and has been more vocal with his teammates.

“When I speak, people listen more,” Crews said. “So, I’m really trying to use my voice more and get the guys going. It’s worked out a lot so far.”